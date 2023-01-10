© 2023 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WMUK News

Michigan's Legislature begins its 2023 session Wednesday, with the Democrats in charge

WMUK | By Rick Pluta
Published January 10, 2023 at 6:39 PM EST
michigan state capitol interior
Carlos Osorio/AP
/
Pool AP
Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist opens the state's Electoral College session at the state Capitol, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 in Lansing.

The first orders of business will be swearing in legislators and adopting rules.

(MPRN) The new Michigan Legislature goes to work Wednesday with Democrats in control of the House and the Senate for the first time in nearly four decades.

After the swearing-in and rule-adopting, the new majorities will set their priorities for the two-year session. That's expected to include repealing the state’s statutory abortion ban – which is already nullified by an amendment to the Michigan Constitution. Also, scrapping the 2012 right-to-work law that allows workers to opt out of paying union dues.

Republicans have promised fights if and when those are taken up.

But the Democratic majorities are a slim two votes in the House and the Senate. So Whitmer will be looking to make deals with Republicans on many tasks including the adoption of a state budget.

WMUK News
Rick Pluta
See stories by Rick Pluta