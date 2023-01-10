Michigan's Legislature begins its 2023 session Wednesday, with the Democrats in charge

(MPRN) The new Michigan Legislature goes to work Wednesday with Democrats in control of the House and the Senate for the first time in nearly four decades.

After the swearing-in and rule-adopting, the new majorities will set their priorities for the two-year session. That's expected to include repealing the state’s statutory abortion ban – which is already nullified by an amendment to the Michigan Constitution. Also, scrapping the 2012 right-to-work law that allows workers to opt out of paying union dues.

Republicans have promised fights if and when those are taken up.

But the Democratic majorities are a slim two votes in the House and the Senate. So Whitmer will be looking to make deals with Republicans on many tasks including the adoption of a state budget.