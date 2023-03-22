A congresswoman says climate activism doesn’t stop at getting people elected

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-southwest Detroit, speaking on Zoom, told Western Michigan University’s Climate Change Working Group Tuesday what she told President Biden soon after he was elected.

“I'm not going to probably be your favorite member of Congress, primarily because I'm on a different timeline. And he kind of looks and smiles and I said to President Biden at that time, my residents don't have another year, another month, another day, to live in this in this kind of environment.”

Tlaib was talking about the place she grew up, industrial southwest Detroit. She represents the area now, the 12th Congressional District.

The congresswoman said people who were worried about the climate fought to get Democrats in the White House and Congress.

“And I feel like after we got them there, we're not talking to them as aggressively as we should.”

Last week Tlaib criticized the Biden administration for approving a massive new oil drilling project. The Willow Project will allow oil drilling on federal land in Alaska. She said this decision should serve to remind activists that this is no time to be complacent.

“President Biden is not our destination, he's the door, he's the door to get to where our destination is, which is obviously living in a world free of this kind of, you know, harm and hurt for our communities,” Tlaib said.