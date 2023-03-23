© 2023 WMUK
WMUK News

A new aircraft training fleet for WMU’s College of Aviation

WMUK | By Leona Larson
Published March 23, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT
A row of WMU Cirrus SR20 G2. The white single propeller planes have a brown and gold Bronco logo on the tailfin and a brown and gold stripe across the body of the plane.
WMU
/
WMU
The WMU College of Aviation will sell these 2006 Cirrus SR20 2G to help finance a new fleet of training aircraft. Thirty-two new planes, 2024 Cirrus SR20 TRAC, will replace the old fleet.

Western Michigan University Board of Trustees unanimously approved the estimated $18.3 million purchase at Thursday’s board meeting.

The College of Aviation says the current fleet of 28 Cirrus SR20 G2 training aircraft, built in 2005 and 2006, isn’t enough to meet current demands for flight training. That will soon change now that the Board of Trustees has approved a proposal to replace and add more planes to the fleet with funding from a WMU Foundation loan.

Raymond Thompson, the dean of the College of Aviation, said in an email that the school had gotten bids from both Cirrus Aircraft and Piper Aircraft. He said the college selected the 2024 Cirrus SR20 TRAC aircraft to replace the older fleet. He said he's expecting the first half of the order, 14 planes, to arrive in mid-2024. The rest will be delivered the following year.

Thompson said the aging fleet will be sold over the next two years to make room for 33 new planes. The sale will also help cover the cost of the new aircraft.

The board's approval on Thursday will also allow the college to add a second Super Decathalon specialized trainer to the new fleet.

Leona Larson
Leona Larson
