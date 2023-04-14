© 2023 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WMUK News

A food festival that’s not just about eating

WMUK | By Leona Larson
Published April 14, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT
An orange marigold sits on a raft of red leaf lettuce in a hydroponic growing system. The container is pink and grow lights shine down on the lettuce from above.
Leona Larson
/
WMUK
Leaf lettuce in the hydroponic grow room at KVCC's Food Innovation Center. Tours through the grow room will be part of Saturday's Foodways Symposium, which runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The theme for this year's festival is "Food and Media."

Kalamazoo Valley Community College's annual Foodways Symposium will feature workshops on growing, foraging and even photographing food.

The soothing sound of water and air circulating through pipes fills the hydroponics grow room at Kalamazoo Valley Community College’s Food Innovation Center. A nutrient solution that takes the place of soil feeds green leaf lettuce plants as they float in water-filled Styrofoam rafts.

Each stack produces fifty pounds of lettuce every six to eight weeks for institutions like KVCC, as well as restaurants and food-insecure students.

“The idea is to be efficient with space,” said Hristina Petrovska, KVCC’s food systems coordinator. “The system is also efficient in using water because there is no water being wasted.”

KVCC will show off the hydroponics room at this weekend's symposium. The event will feature workshops on growing, foraging, and even photographing food.

“In the greenhouse we will have a planting activity, so there will be a variety of herbs and flowers and greens that people can transplant and take home,” Petrovska said.

Visitors can build a native wildflower seed sculpture from clay and dirt and native Michigan seeds.

“The idea is that when they grow, they provide food and habitat for beneficial insects that are local and native to our area, which ultimately provides food for birds and helps with local biodiversity.”

At home the seed sculptures can be planted in the garden or a pot. Or they can simply be can be thrown on a patch of bare ground and watered for a Michigan wildflower garden.

Saturday’s festival is free. It runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year’s theme is “Food and Media.”

WMUK News
Leona Larson
Leona Larson (Gould-McElhone) was a complaint investigator with the Detroit Consumer Affairs Department when she started her media career producing and co-hosting Consumer Conversation with Esther Shapiro for WXYT-Radio in Detroit while freelancing at The Detroit News and other local newspapers. Leona joined WDIV-TV in Detroit as a special projects' producer and later, as an investigative producer. She spent several years teaching journalism for the School of Communications at Western Michigan University. Leona prefers to use her middle name on air because it's shorter and easier to pronounce.
See stories by Leona Larson