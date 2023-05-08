© 2023 WMUK
WMUK News

A Kalamazoo park and boat launch won’t re-open before Labor Day

WMUK | By Leona Larson
Published May 8, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT
The undergrowth and several trees have been removed at Verburg Park has been removed. There's a clear view of the pond and the mouth of the Kalamazoo River on a gray day in May. The large boulders will be moved backed to the edge of the parking lot.
Leona Larson
/
WMUK
Verburg Park Pond, which connects to the Kalamazoo River. The boulders in the foreground will be moved back to the edges of the parking lot and the new grass, bank strengthen shrubs and trees will be added as part of the restoration.

The PCB cleanup and restoration of Kalamazoo’s Verburg Park was supposed to be done by the end of April. It's been postponed by more than four months.

Verburg Park closed over a year ago so two paper companies could remove toxic pollutants from the Kalamazoo River and a pond. Now that that part of the project is completed, the paper companies doing the work need to restore the grounds.

Georgia-Pacific and International Paper, the companies responsible for cleaning up the pollution, are doing so under the direction of the Environmental Protection Agency. In an email, the EPA said the companies need to move heavy equipment off site and onto the next phase of the project downstream. Once the equipment is gone, they can finish the job of putting Verburg Park back to how it was before. But the EPA said it’s up to the city of Kalamazoo to decide when to re-open.

Patrick McVerry is the director of Kalamazoo’s Department of Parks and Recreation. He said waiting until Labor Day will give the new grass and plantings time to get established before visitors start using the park. He also said that despite the delay, in some ways the park already looks tidier than it did before the cleanup.

“It's a lot more open. So, people notice a lot of older trees that hadn't been taken out and a lot of brush that was surrounding the river in the park, gone and it'll be a lot more visually appealing for the public.”

Over the next few weeks the boat launch will be enlarged and shrubs to stabilize the banks of the pond will be planted along with the new grass. And the Kalamazoo Valley River Trail, which runs through the park, will be restored.

“They anticipate everything to be kind of back to normal, with new seed growth and everything by the beginning to middle of July. And then from July through to Labor Day, it'll all have a chance to take root and grow and then we'll open back up on Labor Day.”

Several trees were cut down to make room for the excavators and barges to clean up the contaminated pond and river sediment. McVerry said new trees will be planted in the fall to replace the ones that were cut down. He also said the pond is deeper.

“It was actually quite a bit shallow from what it should have been and what it was a long time ago. So, they actually removed about three feet of the material in the pond here to actually make it a little bit deeper, which will be good for fishing and boating as well.”

WMUK News
Leona Larson
Leona Larson (Gould-McElhone) was a complaint investigator with the Detroit Consumer Affairs Department when she started her media career producing and co-hosting Consumer Conversation with Esther Shapiro for WXYT-Radio in Detroit while freelancing at The Detroit News and other local newspapers. Leona joined WDIV-TV in Detroit as a special projects' producer and later, as an investigative producer. She spent several years teaching journalism for the School of Communications at Western Michigan University. Leona prefers to use her middle name on air because it's shorter and easier to pronounce.
See stories by Leona Larson