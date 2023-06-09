A bike camp for children with disabilities comes to West Michigan

Katherine Mills of Kalamazoo calls iCan Bike Camp transformative.

“I have three boys and then my daughter who has Down syndrome. And the boys are always way far ahead. And we're just behind with my daughter. And so, this has really kind of leveled that playing field.”

Last summer, when Adaline was 10, she took the five-day camp in Grand Rapids and then practiced at home.

“She came home with a bar on the back of her bike, so we worked with her daily for about two months. But now she is a full bike-rider and we took a 12-mile bike ride as a family on the Kal-Haven trail this spring.

"And it's just been so life-changing for us because we have an opportunity for our entire family to be able to participate in the same activity.”

Mills said the rear tire on the specially designed bike is replaced with a large roller to teach balance and prevent falls. As the rider gains confidence, the rollers get narrower until the rider is on a standard tire.

“By Wednesday, most participants are on a two-wheeled bike with a handle on the back that's supported by the volunteers. And I cried when I saw my daughter on that bike going the first time and the smile on her face was just amazing as she was achieving that.”

Only 10 percent of people with Down syndrome know how to ride a bicycle, but most could learn with the right resources, according to a 2011 University of Michigan study.

The nonprofit organization iCan Shine runs the bike camp as well as swim and dance camps in cities around the country. The goal is to make the resources available to learn these skills to as many kids as possible.

For Mills, the benefits go beyond biking.

“We have been able to translate this success in other areas. So, when she’s struggling with a math problem on a worksheet, we can say 'you remember when you were really struggling with your bike? And now you can ride a bike, you can do this too.' And that’s been a really great piece of this camp that has extended far past bike riding for her.”

The Down Syndrome Association of West Michigan (DSAWM) is sponsoring both camps. Five sessions of iCan Bike Camp run daily for a week. The camp in Grand Rapids is from June 12 to June 16 and in Kalamazoo from June 19 to June 23. A representative from DSAWM said the next camp will likely be in Grand Rapids in 2025.

Mills said there are still some spaces available for the Kalamazoo camp, and that volunteers are still needed in both cities. Mills says they need two volunteers for each rider participating in the program.

There's more information at the DSAWM and iCan Bike – Kalamazoo websites.

