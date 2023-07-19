© 2023 WMUK
WMUK News

An all-terrain wheelchair is coming to Warren Dunes State Park this summer

WMUK | By Leona Larson
Published July 19, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT
Julie Gray is sitting in a black Action Trackchair at Holland State Park on June 20. The chair has a seatbelt and triangular shaped, tank-like, treads. It has a grated black metal foot rest and a grated black metal shelf on the back. Gray is wearing a black and white paisley short sleeved dress, white Velcro athletic shoes, and white crew socks. She's wearing a maroon and tan ball cap.
Kelly Linton
/
Disability Network Southwest Michigan
Julie Gray takes an Action Trackchair out for a spin on the beach at Holland State Park in June.

Some of the most popular Michigan state parks are becoming more accessible for people with disabilities.

Warren Dunes will be the fourteenth Michigan State Park with at least one all-terrain electric wheelchair. The Action Trackchair is expected to arrive in August.

Triangular wheels with a tank-like tread keep the chair stable over tree roots and through sand, making state park trails and beaches accessible to everyone.

Michelle O’Kelly is with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

“This is something that we want to get in as many state parks as we can. We've had just a ton of support and outpouring of people that want to be able to use them.”

O’Kelly said the first five chairs were donated in 2016 from Kali’s Cure for Paralysis. She says they cost about $16,000-$16,500 each, and more with accessories. O’Kelly says all of the state park track chairs were either donated or bought through fundraising efforts.

A black Action Trackchair at Holland State Park. The triangular, tan-like, treads make the electric wheelchair steady on all types of terrain.
Kelly Linton
/
Disability Network Southwest Michigan
One of two all-terrain Action Trackchairs at Holland State Park.

“If you make a camping reservation, you can choose to make an extra $2 donation. We've purchased three chairs just from those funds alone in the last year,” said O’Kelly, who added that they are free to use with a reservation.

Forty-nine-year-old Julie Gray lives in Berrien County. For much of her life, Gray, who has cerebral palsy, has only looked at the beach from a car window. In June, she reserved the Action Trackchair at Holland State Park. She says she loved it.

“You know, driving around the sand and whatever, it was like, got to be like, 'watch out, here she comes.’”

Julie’s mother, Cindy Gray works for the St. Joseph office of Disability Network Southwest Michigan. She said the track chair experience gave her daughter “freedom to do things like other adults.” And she joked that her daughter now had the freedom to leave her mother “in the dust.”

“Traveling to Florida or going anywhere like that, the beaches were off-limits. We'd have to find other things to do. So, this has opened up a whole new, really, world for Julie and other people that have disabilities to be more like everyone else.”

WMUK News
Leona Larson
