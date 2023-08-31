© 2023 WMUK
WMUK News

The former president of the Dowagiac Board of Education was arrested just before he resigned

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published August 31, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT
The black and white sign for the Cass County Sheriff's Office has a black illustration of the state of Michigan with a gold Sheriff's badge over top of it. A road sits just beyond the sign.
Michael Symonds
/
WMUK
Brent Brewer was arrest by the Cass County Sheriff's Department for Domestic Violence. According to the Pokagon Police Depart report, Brewer has no prior convictions for Domestic Violence.

Brent Brewer is accused of misdemeanor domestic violence.

Brent Brewer resigned on August 21, citing personal reasons for his departure. Pokagon Police Department records show that two days before he quit the Dowagiac school board, Brewer was arrested for an alleged domestic assault against his wife.

Brewer's wife alleges that he charged her during an argument. The report noted marks on her collarbone and arm. She also says that last year, Brewer hit her in the mouth with a plastic bottle.

One of Brewer’s children told police that Brewer once slammed his wife’s head in a car door.

Brewer told police he did push his wife during the incident that led to his arrest. He denied grabbing her neck, which was one of her allegations.

The Cass County Prosecutor expects Brewer to be arraigned next week for misdemeanor domestic violence.

The Dowagiac school board plans to hold interviews for the open trustee position on September 13.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.

WMUK News
Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK’s staff in 2023. He covers the “rural meets metro” beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
