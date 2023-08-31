The former president of the Dowagiac Board of Education was arrested just before he resigned

Brent Brewer resigned on August 21, citing personal reasons for his departure. Pokagon Police Department records show that two days before he quit the Dowagiac school board, Brewer was arrested for an alleged domestic assault against his wife.

Brewer's wife alleges that he charged her during an argument. The report noted marks on her collarbone and arm. She also says that last year, Brewer hit her in the mouth with a plastic bottle.

One of Brewer’s children told police that Brewer once slammed his wife’s head in a car door.

Brewer told police he did push his wife during the incident that led to his arrest. He denied grabbing her neck, which was one of her allegations.

The Cass County Prosecutor expects Brewer to be arraigned next week for misdemeanor domestic violence.

The Dowagiac school board plans to hold interviews for the open trustee position on September 13.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.