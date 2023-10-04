© 2023 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A new prescribed fire exhibit comes to Kalamazoo Nature Center

WMUK | By Nicole Morehouse
Published October 4, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT
View of a fire fighter's suit and tools on display at the Kalamazoo Nature Center. KNC's immersive fire display is in the background.
Nicole Morehouse
/
WMUK
A view of the KNC's prescribed fire exhibit.

The exhibit showcases the ecological benefits of controlled burns.

The Kalamazoo Nature Center has a new exhibit on the environmental importance of prescribed fires.

Ryan Koziatek is the KNC's stewardship director. He said fire is part of the life cycle in many ecosystems. In areas where fire has been suppressed, controlled burns help maintain the balance.

”Without prescribed fire, we have major losses in habitats,” Koziatek said.

The KNC's exhibit explains the role of prescribed fires and the evolution of humans’ relationship with fire. The Nature Center performs several prescribed burns each year.

WMUK News
Nicole Morehouse
See stories by Nicole Morehouse