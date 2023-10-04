A new prescribed fire exhibit comes to Kalamazoo Nature Center

The Kalamazoo Nature Center has a new exhibit on the environmental importance of prescribed fires.

Ryan Koziatek is the KNC's stewardship director. He said fire is part of the life cycle in many ecosystems. In areas where fire has been suppressed, controlled burns help maintain the balance.

”Without prescribed fire, we have major losses in habitats,” Koziatek said.

The KNC's exhibit explains the role of prescribed fires and the evolution of humans’ relationship with fire. The Nature Center performs several prescribed burns each year.

