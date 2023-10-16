Election 2023

Election Day is Tuesday, November 7th. Kalamazoo and Portage are among the cities electing leaders this year. Below are resources for casting a ballot and learning more about the candidates and ballot issues before voters.

Michigan Secretary of State includes information about how to register to vote, polling places, ballot drop boxes and what’s on the ballot.

Kalamazoo County Clerk’s office includes list of candidates and ballot proposals. There is also a link for campaign finance information.

Kalamazoo City Clerk’s office

Portage City Clerk’s office

Vote 411 from the League of Voters– Includes information about candidates and ballot proposals, including voter guides.

League of Women Voters of Kalamazoo Area

Kalamazoo City Candidate Forum. Event held on October 11, 2023 included candidates running for Kalamazoo City Commission and mayor of Kalamazoo. Forum was recorded and link to the video is available.