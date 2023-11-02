Infighting leads to a crises in the Kalamazoo County Republican Party

Opposing factions in Macomb and Hillsdale counties battled for control of local party chapters this summer. Now the Kalamazoo GOP appears to face a similar fight as tension simmering over most of the last year boils over.

Recently the Kalamazoo GOP posted a warning to its website. "Alert: We are being impersonated!"

Kelly Sackett is the chair of the county chapter of the party. She filed a complaint with the Portage Police Department on Oct. 23. Sackett said a recently-dismissed member was impersonating the KGOP and attempting to take over leadership. The police report noted that the department found the matter to be civil, rather than criminal.

Sackett told WMUK that the new group is using the KGOP’s email list to send out fliers, distribute political information and plan events not sanctioned by the K-GOP. She also said that a meeting the new group planned to hold Thursday night was not organized by the party.

Sabrina Pritchett-Evans said Thursday's meeting is official. Pritchett-Evans is a party delegate from Kalamazoo Township and part of the group of Republicans Sackett accuses of "impersonation."

“No, we are not impersonating the Kalamazoo GOP,” said Pritchett-Evans.

“We replace the Kalamazoo GOP. We are Kalamazoo county delegates. We are the KGOP because we replaced them with new executive committee members. Now they are refusing to accept that, but that does not mean that we are impersonating them.”

According to Pritchett-Evans, the split comes amid several disagreements between Sackett and other members of the party, including over elected party delegates Pritchett-Evans said Sackett tried to remove in April. The station has reached out to Sackett for comment.