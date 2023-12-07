© 2023 WMUK
Kalamazoo's Verburg Park opens after delays

WMUK | By Leona Larson
Published December 7, 2023 at 6:13 PM EST
A worker in a dark hoodie, dark gray work pants and high rubber boats uses a red t-post fence puller to lift the construction fence posts from the ground on the edge of Verburg Park. A roll of fence sits on the grass in the foreground of the photo. In the distance you can see Meijer store trucks in the parking lot of Graphic Packaging across the street from the park.
Leona Larson
/
WMUK News
A worker removes the last of the construction fencing at Verburg Park on Dec. 7, 2023. The park was closed for more than 20 months for PCB removal from the pond and the Kalamazoo River.

When the park closed in 2022 officials expected it would open in April. After numerous delays, it opened Friday without fanfare.

Kalamazoo’s Verburg Park and boat launch opened Friday, months later than expected.

The park and boat launch were closed in March 2022 to remove toxic pollutants from the Kalamazoo River and a pond. The cleanup was directed by the Environmental Protection Agency. Two paper mill companies, Georgia-Pacific and International Paper, removed PCBs in a pond and the Kalamazoo River.

The project was expected to take about 13 months to complete, with a plan to re-open in April 2023.

In an interview last spring, Kalamazoo parks director Patrick McVerry said weather first delayed the clean-up project, which he said was pretty much completed in May. But the grounds still needed to be restored and the boat launch needed to be widened and improved. At that time, McVerry expected the park to open Labor Day weekend.

In an email this week, McVerry said a problem storm drain at the nearby Patterson Street bridge project caused further delay. The park gate was unlocked on Dec. 1 and the “park closed” signs were removed Wednesday. On Thursday, workers from National Construction Rentals removed the last of the construction fencing.

The Kalamazoo River Valley Trail runs by Verburg Park. During the cleanup, the KRVT was diverted to go around the park.
WMUK News
Leona Larson
