Art Beat: They All Grow Up

There are many resources and special education classes for children who have autism. But what happens to them when they grow up and graduate? Cindy Semark has written They All Grow Up: Parenting Adult Children With Special Needs to address this issue – and what she did about it. She also writes about the tragic loss of her son, Jeremiah.

A conversation with Cindy Semark Listen • 16:49

“Jeremiah had autism and intellectual disability,” Semark says. “And then, later in his life, he developed bipolar disorder … but he always kept pushing on and trying his hardest. He was confused by a lot of things in the world because he just didn’t have the understanding. But he still kept trying, and he was very engaging and loved talking to people.”

Cindy Semark / Cindy Semark The front cover of They All Grow Up

When Jeremiah finished grade school and became an adult in years, Semark quickly realized how limited resources were for adults with various mental illness. For the next 12 years, Semark searched for and then developed those resources. She sought places and ways for Jeremiah to know some measure of independence. Inspired by her son, Semark developed a nonprofit called AACORN—Adult Agricultural Community Options for Residential Needs—in 2011.

“I was familiar with a farm in the Toledo, Ohio, area that was called Bittersweet Farms,” Semark says. “I had visited there, and when Jeremiah could no longer participate in some of the programs in Kalamazoo because he was getting so aggressive, then I turned to this idea of having a farm, and I knew we weren’t going to be moving to Toledo. So I just thought we really need to have this option in the Kalamazoo area. I reached out to some parents through the Autism Society—and that’s how it all started.”

AACORN first opened at Tillers International in Scotts, Michigan, with five adults. Participants cared for farm animals, enjoyed arts and crafts and other outdoor activities. In 2014, AACORN rented indoor space and expanded to include various classes such as culinary activities, sewing, making soap, and others. In 2018, AACORN expanded again by purchasing a 40-acre farm.

Jeremiah participated, too, but a tragic event would end his life far too soon. After a choking incident, he was taken to a hospital where he had to have a feeding tube and ventilation.

“That was a very dark time,” Semark says. “We started out with quite a bit of help, but my family’s experience was that we weren’t often listened to. We were trying to interpret things that Jeremiah said. He couldn’t talk very loud. Even when he could talk, he couldn’t use expressive language to describe his condition.”

Unable to communicate or understand his health care needs, Jeremiah passed away in April 2022. A burr oak tree has been planted in his memory at AACORN as Semark continues to carry the message of the needs of adults with developmental disabilities, including for the unique needs of neurotypical patients in the field of health care.

To learn more about AACORN, visit https://aacorncommunity.org/ .

Listen to WMUK's Art Beat every Friday at 7:50 a.m. and 4:20 p.m.

