A key monarch food source would be "noxious" no longer if a bill in Michigan's Senate becomes law

Monarch larvae are picky, electing to eat only milkweed, but a Michigan law classifies milkweed as “noxious,” which gives municipalities greater power to eradicate it.

A bill introduced by Democratic Representative Samantha Steckloff of Farmington Hills would remove milkweed from the state's "noxious weeds" list.

The Michigan House passed the legislation in November. Steckloff said the bill is vital for protecting monarch habitat throughout the state.

“This isn't just a rural-area-type bill, this is very important to our suburbs and to our major cities,” Steckloff said.

Ronda Spink is with the Michigan Butterfly Network, run by the Kalamazoo Nature Center.

Spink said she appreciates the bill, but added that other tactics may be more effective.

“I think what's going to make the difference is just getting the word out to people that it's important to protect the habitats and grow milkweed wherever they can, and nectar sources, create gardens and all that," Spink said. "I think that's probably going to make more difference than the bill.”

Steckloff said the legislation enjoys bipartisan support, though she’s not sure when the Senate Committee on Local Government will vote on it.

