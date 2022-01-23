Local Government

-
Kalamazoo City Commissioners want to put more emphasis and money into youth sports. They view it as an important way to curb crime and violence, and get…
Some Kalamazoo residents aren't happy that city commissioners are keeping all of their meetings online. They say the Commission should hold at least some…
Kalamazoo will have a new mayor in November. Bobby Hopewell is not running for re-election this fall after 12 years as Kalamazoo’s mayor. Three…
The Kalamazoo City Commission is considering a temporary ban on recreational marijuana businesses. They held a special meeting on the issue Monday night.…
Kalamazoo City Commissioners say they’re happy about the way the community responded to last week’s frigid weather. During Monday night’s City Commission…
Galesburg City Council members voted unanimously Monday night to reject the sale of oil and mineral rights in a local park. Savoy Energy based in Traverse…
The City of Kalamazoo will soon take advantage of a tool offered by the state to capture tax revenue needed for downtown improvements. City commissioners…
It’s been two weeks since Kalamazoo City officials broke up the homeless encampment in Bronson Park. Monday night community members, homeless residents…
(MPRN-Lansing) It looks like the Legislature will spend much of December fighting over an overhaul of how the state oversees local retirement funds.…
While Portage voters were electing leaders Tuesday, the city manager was getting a vote of confidence. Laurence Shaffer was given high marks in all areas,…