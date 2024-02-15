Calhoun and Kalamazoo County prepare for a historic election

Election Day is Feb. 27, but early voting for the presidential primary begins Saturday. That’s a first for Michigan, since voters passed a constitutional amendment in 2022.

Election clerks in Kalamazoo County and the City of Kalamazoo said they’re ready for it. So is Calhoun County.

Kimberly Hinkley is the Calhoun County clerk. She said more than 80 election inspectors have been trained and are ready for Saturday. Hinkley said the number is noteworthy because traditionally, February elections can be hard to cover.

“We have so many people who go to warmer climates that usually work the polls for the presidential primary. So, we were just really blessed that we got a great outpouring of citizens who were willing to step up and get involved.”

Hinkley added that the need does not end in February.

“We’ll continue to recruit election inspectors for August and November, for the early vote site, and I’m sure some of the local clerks will need to fill in some spots as well.”

The average age of an election inspector is 72, according to Hinkley. But anyone 16 and over can work the polls. She said some election clerks in Calhoun County have reached out to government teachers, school superintendents and school honor societies to get young people interested.

Hinkley said she does not expect a huge turnout at early voting stations for the presidential primary, but added that Calhoun County is prepared if lots of people do vote early.

Hinkley said she has learned from other states with early voting. Their results suggest that about a third of voters will turn out on Election Day. A third will vote by mail, and a third will vote early.

“I think this is where we'll catch those people who — really is challenging for them to go on Election Day. But maybe they don't want to vote absentee. They still like to be able to put their ballot in the tabulator. And so, I think it's going be those people and people that just really want to check it out.”

Hinkley recommended that voters check on their local early voting locations before heading out. She said early voting locations may be different than Election Day precincts.

To apply to become an early voting election inspector in August or November, check the county website where you want to work. Hinkley said citizens do not have to work in the county where they live.



