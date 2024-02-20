© 2024 WMUK
Kalamazoo peace demonstrators call for a ceasefire in Gaza

WMUK | By Leona Larson
Published February 20, 2024 at 6:31 PM EST
A dark haired woman in dark sunglasses, black and white pants, is holding a Palestinian scarf and a green and red sign that says "Free Palestine" in English and in Arabic. She has a green and black scarf tied around her head and is wearing gloves.
Leona Larson
/
WMUK
Protesters call for a ceasefire in Gaza, on Feb. 18, 2024 in front of the federal courthouse on Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo.

A long-running weekly protest in Kalamazoo may be picking up steam as the Israel-Hamas War goes on.

Once a week since 2002, members of Kalamazoo Nonviolent Opponents of War (KNOW) have gathered downtown. Standing near the federal courthouse at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Park Street, the group demonstrates for peace. Sometimes there are only a few participants. Lately, there have been more, as the group calls for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Close to two dozen people came Sunday. Organizers say even more people attended the event the week before. Daniel Smith is a longtime member of KNOW. He held a sign promoting peace.

“It's ridiculous,” Smith said. “Driving down the street you're seeing homeless(ness). At the same time, we're bombing houses in Gaza, which is making more homeless. So, we're spending our tax dollars creating more homelessness, instead of solving it.”

Some protestors held signs calling for an end to the bombing. Others held signs that called for an end to “genocide” in Gaza.

A dark haired woman in dark sunglasses, black and white pants, is holding a Palestinian scarf and a green and red sign that says free Palestine in English and in Arabic. She has a green and black scarf tied around her head. and is wearing gloves.
Leona Larson
/
WMUK
Lina Daou holds up a sign on her way to a peace protest in Kalamazoo on Feb. 18. The protestors are calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas War in Gaza.

Malak Ghazal held a Palestinian flag. Ghazal has joined the group for the last six Sundays.

“I feel like we have a lot of support from the community. I think 62% of Americans support a ceasefire resolution,” Ghazal said.

She said being pro-Palestine doesn’t mean you’re anti-Jewish. She said people can defuse the tension by talking about the war and "dispelling that idea that this is a anti-Jewish movement. It's not," she said.

"This is a movement about peace. And this is a movement about bringing people together and liberating oppressed people.”

Ghazal and Smith both encouraged people who support a ceasefire to join the Sunday peace protest, call a lawmaker, or vote “uncommitted” in the presidential primary.

KNOW’s peace protest happens every Sunday at noon.
WMUK News
Leona Larson
Leona has worked as a journalist for most of her life - in radio, print, television and as journalism instructor. She has a background in consumer news, special projects and investigative reporting.
