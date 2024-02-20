Kalamazoo peace demonstrators call for a ceasefire in Gaza

Once a week since 2002, members of Kalamazoo Nonviolent Opponents of War (KNOW) have gathered downtown. Standing near the federal courthouse at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Park Street, the group demonstrates for peace. Sometimes there are only a few participants. Lately, there have been more, as the group calls for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Close to two dozen people came Sunday. Organizers say even more people attended the event the week before. Daniel Smith is a longtime member of KNOW. He held a sign promoting peace.

“It's ridiculous,” Smith said. “Driving down the street you're seeing homeless(ness). At the same time, we're bombing houses in Gaza, which is making more homeless. So, we're spending our tax dollars creating more homelessness, instead of solving it.”

Some protestors held signs calling for an end to the bombing. Others held signs that called for an end to “genocide” in Gaza.

Leona Larson / WMUK Lina Daou holds up a sign on her way to a peace protest in Kalamazoo on Feb. 18. The protestors are calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas War in Gaza.

Malak Ghazal held a Palestinian flag. Ghazal has joined the group for the last six Sundays.

“I feel like we have a lot of support from the community. I think 62% of Americans support a ceasefire resolution,” Ghazal said.

She said being pro-Palestine doesn’t mean you’re anti-Jewish. She said people can defuse the tension by talking about the war and "dispelling that idea that this is a anti-Jewish movement. It's not," she said.

"This is a movement about peace. And this is a movement about bringing people together and liberating oppressed people.”

Ghazal and Smith both encouraged people who support a ceasefire to join the Sunday peace protest, call a lawmaker, or vote “uncommitted” in the presidential primary.

KNOW’s peace protest happens every Sunday at noon.