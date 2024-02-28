© 2024 WMUK
Some Southwest Michigan fruit crops may struggle if temperatures continue to swing

WMUK | By Leona Larson
Published February 28, 2024 at 6:16 PM EST
A tight shot of a branch of white spring cherry blossoms with raindrops on the petals. The sky in the background above is grey. In the background, there are more cherry trees in full bloom.
Sakhi Vyas
/
WMUK
Spring cherry blossoms in Michigan, March 12, 2019.

See-sawing temperatures this winter bring back bad memories for some fruit growers in the region.

A cold snap after warm weather in January damaged peaches and other fruit in several counties in Southern and Southwest Michigan.

Bill Schultz of Schultz Fruitridge Farms in Mattawan said he lost his peach crop to that frost, and he’s worried more damaging weather is ahead.

“This is going to be a repeat of 2012. And 2012 was a disaster for the state of Michigan. As far as fruit, everybody was affected by it. And we took a severe loss and severe beating on everything we raised.”

Michigan State University Extension fruit expert Bill Shane said the April frosts of 2012 were devastating. He said he's hopeful Michigan won’t get such a late, damaging frost this year. Shane added that even with the damage to peach trees and some wine grapes, he’s confident there will be plenty of local fruit in Southwest Michigan this summer.

Still, he said that weather that whips between warm and cold is worrisome, and growers want it to stop.

“It increases the chances that we’re going to get damage, the more warm temperatures we have now, because we have a long ways to go before we naturally warm up.”

Douglas De Leo owns De Leo Farms in Bangor. He said when things warm up, the plants surge ahead, and then a deep frost can bite them. De Leo said he’s concerned about the recent high temperatures.

“This is moving plants, trees forward at a quicker pass than should be happening still in February. If this was the end of March, we wouldn't be quite so excited,” De Leo said.

 “But this is too early, too warm.”

 De Leo said many local farmers plant a variety of crops in case they lose some to a frost.
Leona Larson
Leona has worked as a journalist for most of her life - in radio, print, television and as journalism instructor. She has a background in consumer news, special projects and investigative reporting.
