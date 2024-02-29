Restitution amount settled in a case against a human trafficking survivor

Stacy Chambliss, who said she was trafficked in Kalamazoo, owes $845 in a car theft case she says she committed under duress.

Chambliss agreed to the restitution amount on Tuesday.

Chambliss will pay the owner of the car for the items he said were missing from the vehicle, after Chambliss drove off with it in 2019. The car was recovered the day it was stolen and Chambliss said the items were taken by her traffickers.

Advocacy groups helping Chambliss with her case said they will cover the expense. Chambliss said she’s grateful. But she also said her traffickers, who have not been charged, are the ones who should pay the debt.

Chambliss was the subject of a WMUK documentary, “Nowhere to Go: How the system failed a trafficking survivor.” The documentary aired in January.