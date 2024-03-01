© 2024 WMUK
WMUK wins Broadcast Excellence Awards

WMUK | By Gordon Evans
Published March 1, 2024 at 11:55 AM EST
A tight shot of Stacy's hands. There is a heart tattoo on her middle finger. She's sitting on the couch next to a basket of laundry and she's wearing an orange t-shirt.
Leona Larson
/
WMUK
Stacy describes the painful details of her trafficking experience in 2022.

WMUK was honored by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters for two stories that aired in 2023

WMUK-FM has been recognized by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters for two investigative stories from 2023.

A five-part series on the story of a human trafficking survivor in Kalamazoo – It Happens Here – won “Best Mini-Documentary or Series” in Public Radio Group 1 in the MAB’s Broadcast Excellence Awards.

It Happens Here aired in September and October. The story of human trafficking survivor Stacy Chambliss was also the subject of the one-hour radio documentary Nowhere to go: How the system failed a trafficking survivor. Originally aired in January 2024, this documentary is not eligible for this year’s Broadcast Excellence Awards.

A story on the sick leave policy at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo won merit in the “Hard News and Current Events” category. Why’s That: Why don’t hourly workers at Bronson Hospital get more sick leave? aired in March 2023. The story was prompted by a question from a WMUK audience member about whether the sick leave policy at Bronson was discouraging workers from getting tested for COVID.
WMUK News
Gordon Evans
Gordon Evans became WMUK's Content Director in 2019 after more than 20 years as an anchor, host and reporter. A 1990 graduate of Michigan State, he began work at WMUK in 1996.
