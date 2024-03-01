WMUK wins Broadcast Excellence Awards

WMUK-FM has been recognized by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters for two investigative stories from 2023.

A five-part series on the story of a human trafficking survivor in Kalamazoo – It Happens Here – won “Best Mini-Documentary or Series” in Public Radio Group 1 in the MAB’s Broadcast Excellence Awards.

It Happens Here aired in September and October. The story of human trafficking survivor Stacy Chambliss was also the subject of the one-hour radio documentary Nowhere to go: How the system failed a trafficking survivor. Originally aired in January 2024, this documentary is not eligible for this year’s Broadcast Excellence Awards.

A story on the sick leave policy at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo won merit in the “Hard News and Current Events” category. Why’s That: Why don’t hourly workers at Bronson Hospital get more sick leave? aired in March 2023. The story was prompted by a question from a WMUK audience member about whether the sick leave policy at Bronson was discouraging workers from getting tested for COVID.

