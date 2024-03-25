Battle Creek airport gets federal grant for infrastructure improvements

The Battle Creek Executive Airport won a $350,000 infrastructure grant from the FAA.

According to the airport’s Aviation Director Phil Kroll, the funds will go towards updating the air traffic control tower, including replacing aging equipment.

Kroll said these upgrades would have taken far longer without the grant.

“We eventually would have gotten these projects, but they probably would have been over several years instead of just the last two years.”

This is the second year the Battle Creek airport has won the grant, winning over $700,000 last year.

Kroll said these grants take the pressure off the area’s taxpayers.

“This will be 100% paid for by the federal government. So, we're saving the taxpayers about a million dollars in cost.”

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.