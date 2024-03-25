© 2024 WMUK
Battle Creek airport gets federal grant for infrastructure improvements

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published March 25, 2024 at 5:05 PM EDT
The light brown Battle Creek Executive Airport main office building sits on a slight incline. The stairs leading up to it are surrounded by rocks, both big and small. The building has a flat black roof, outside of the second stories round black roof. An unknown large manila building sits behind it, with an American flag bisecting the space directly in front of the main office.
Courtesy of Chuck Orr
/
Battle Creek Executive Airport
The Battle Creek Executive Airport is the second-busiest general aviation airport in Michigan.

Battle Creek’s airport will be getting some much-needed improvements after winning a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Battle Creek Executive Airport won a $350,000 infrastructure grant from the FAA.

According to the airport’s Aviation Director Phil Kroll, the funds will go towards updating the air traffic control tower, including replacing aging equipment.

Kroll said these upgrades would have taken far longer without the grant.

“We eventually would have gotten these projects, but they probably would have been over several years instead of just the last two years.”

This is the second year the Battle Creek airport has won the grant, winning over $700,000 last year.

Kroll said these grants take the pressure off the area’s taxpayers.  

“This will be 100% paid for by the federal government. So, we're saving the taxpayers about a million dollars in cost.”

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.
WMUK News Local Government
Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK’s staff in 2023. He covers the “rural meets metro” beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
