A $1.5 billion conditional loan brings Holtec closer to reopening Palisades

U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm and Governor Gretchen Whitmer toured the Palisades Nuclear Plant Wednesday. During the visit, they announced that the Department of Energy has conditionally approved a $1.5 billion loan to Holtec International, which owns the shuttered plant in Covert.

Holtec wants to restart Palisades and it says the loan is vital to that effort.

The plant closed in May 2022. It’s up to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to decide whether Palisades can reopen.

If it does, Palisades could become the first U.S. nuclear plant to restart.

The DOE says Holtec must meet certain legal, environmental and other conditions to receive the loan.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.