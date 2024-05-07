Pavilion Township mobile home park "hit hard" by reported tornado; extensive damage in Portage

Storms that appear to have spawned at least two tornadoes hit Portage and Pavilion Township on Tuesday causing wide-spread damage.

"At this time, we can confirm that Pavilion Estates Mobile Home Park has been hit hard by the tornadoes, with entire homes destroyed," Kalamazoo County spokesperson Taylor Koopman said in a statement Tuesday evening.

"We have transit, EMS, and rescue teams on the ground to relocate Portage residents to the Portage Senior Center, located at 203 E Centre Ave in Portage, and other County residents to Radiant Church, located at 995 Romence Rd. in Portage," she added.

A Federal Express facility near the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport was among the buildings that suffered major structural damage on Tuesday.

"The FedEx building in Portage sustained significant damage and is still an active scene. There are an estimated 50 people trapped inside the building currently. First responders are actively looking for ways to get them out, but there are wires down in the building that they need the power company to clear before they can safely go in," Koopman said.

Michael Symonds / WMUK Becky Harris and her son Liam drove around her neighborhood in Portage on an ATV to check on their neighbors Tuesday evening. She said her home didn't take much damage but many of her neighbors had major damage. With trees blocking the many of the roads, an ATV was a more reliable way to get around.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief David Boysen said it appeared that more than one tornado had come through the area.

"It sounds like it was confirmed to two separate tornadoes that had touched down. I think it was they were both radar indicated and spotters on the ground actually also indicated that was the tornado, actual tornado touchdown, but again just very early right now, but that's kind of initial information that I got."

While major damage was reported in Portage, Boysen said the tornado mostly missed Kalamazoo.

"We actually got spared any major damage in the city of Kalamazoo," he said.

He added that Kalamazoo Public Safety is ready to help out in Portage.

"What we're doing here in the city of Kalamazoo is we've recalled all of our off-duty personnel and we are assisting down in Portage with search and rescue operations or technical rescue team responded down there."