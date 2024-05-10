© 2024 WMUK
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

2022 Gilmore Young Artists Janice Carissa and Clayton Stephenson will play Bruch's double concerto

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published May 10, 2024 at 11:51 AM EDT
Janice Carissa and Clayton Stephenson
courtesy of the artists
Janice Carissa and Clayton Stephenson

Since their last visit in 2022, Gilmore Young Artists Janice Carissa and Clayton Stephenson have completed studies at Juilliard and Harvard, respectively. They join Cara Lieurance to talk about their current activities, recent musical highlights, advice from teachers both kind and formidable, and the concerto that brings them together for the 2024 Gilmore Piano Festival.

Carissa and Stephenson will perform Max Bruch's Concerto for Two Pianos Op 88a with the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra at 7 pm Saturday, May 11 in Chenery Auditorium, in a program that also features 2002 Gilmore Artist Piotr Anderszewski playing Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 1. Tickets and more information are available at the Gilmore Piano Festival website.

Tags
WMUK News Let’s Hear ItGilmore Piano Festival
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
