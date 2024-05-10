Composer Matthew Aucoin on his long-awaited premiere at the Gilmore Piano Festival

At 2 pm on Friday, May 10, 2010 Gilmore Artist Kirill Gerstein will play the North American premiere of The tracks have vanished by American composer, conductor and pianist Matthew Aucoin. It's a piece he composed around 5 years ago with Gerstein's abilities in mind (the 2020 premiere was delayed by the Covid pandemic). Another source of inspiration was Dostoevsky's novel Demons. Aucoin has since premiered many works including an opera, Euridice, at the Metropolitan Opera, and most recently a work for 5 vocal soloists and ensemble called Music for New Bodies in Houston. He spoke with Cara Lieurance about his music.

Tickets and more information are available at the Gilmore Piano Festival website.