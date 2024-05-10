© 2024 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Composer Matthew Aucoin on his long-awaited premiere at the Gilmore Piano Festival

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published May 10, 2024 at 11:38 AM EDT
Composer Matthew Aucoin
Steven Laxton
Composer Matthew Aucoin

At 2 pm on Friday, May 10, 2010 Gilmore Artist Kirill Gerstein will play the North American premiere of The tracks have vanished by American composer, conductor and pianist Matthew Aucoin. It's a piece he composed around 5 years ago with Gerstein's abilities in mind (the 2020 premiere was delayed by the Covid pandemic). Another source of inspiration was Dostoevsky's novel Demons. Aucoin has since premiered many works including an opera, Euridice, at the Metropolitan Opera, and most recently a work for 5 vocal soloists and ensemble called Music for New Bodies in Houston. He spoke with Cara Lieurance about his music.

Tickets and more information are available at the Gilmore Piano Festival website.
Tags
WMUK News Let’s Hear It
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
See stories by Cara Lieurance