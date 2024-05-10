Pierre van der Westhuizen previews final weekend of the Gilmore Piano Festival

Pierre van der Westhuizen, the executive director of the Gilmore Piano Festival, gives Cara Lieurance a preview of the festival's final weekend, talks about his experiences during the festival, and predicts he'll make breakfast for the family on Monday morning when it's all over.

Details on Pink Martini, a concert of concertos with the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra, Patti LuPone's "A Life in Notes" and more are at the Gilmore festival website.