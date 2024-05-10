© 2024 WMUK
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Pierre van der Westhuizen previews final weekend of the Gilmore Piano Festival

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published May 10, 2024 at 5:52 PM EDT
At the 2024 Gilmore Piano Festival, Pierre van der Westhuizen speaks with 2002 Gilmore Artist Piotr Anderszewski
Chris McGuire Photography
At the 2024 Gilmore Piano Festival, Pierre van der Westhuizen speaks with 2002 Gilmore Artist Piotr Anderszewski

Pierre van der Westhuizen, the executive director of the Gilmore Piano Festival, gives Cara Lieurance a preview of the festival's final weekend, talks about his experiences during the festival, and predicts he'll make breakfast for the family on Monday morning when it's all over.

Details on Pink Martini, a concert of concertos with the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra, Patti LuPone's "A Life in Notes" and more are at the Gilmore festival website.
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
