Kalamazoo County completes its assessment of tornado damage; FEMA to survey the damage

The Kalamazoo County Office of Emergency Management has completed its preliminary damage assessment: 49 homes destroyed, 118 suffered major damage and another 129 with minor damage. That’s not including multi-family buildings like apartments.

Emergency Management Director Mike Corfman said viewing it for himself was eye-opening.

“Until I actually started walking in and we started doing damage assessment, did we really realize it. Wow. Yeah, they said this was an F2 tornado, but it was one mile an hour short from being an F3.”

Michael Symonds / WMUK Kalamazoo County Emergency Management Director Mike Corfman announced the county's preliminary assessment of damage from the May 7 tornado on Monday.

Corfman added FEMA is on their way to do their own assessment and confirm the county's numbers.

Arriving Tuesday, Corfman said the FEMA assessment will be a more in-depth analysis to determine how much federal assistance is needed.

“We're taking this a little bit more personal, and we're trying as hard as we can to get the proper aid that we need from the federal government and all of our other partners.”

Corfman added that FEMA hopes to complete its assessment by Friday.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.