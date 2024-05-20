© 2024 WMUK
FEMA completes tornado damage assessment of Kalamazoo County

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published May 20, 2024 at 1:43 PM EDT
A man laying tarp on a roof damaged in the May 7 tornado. In the foreground are broken tree branches and debris. The man wears a black shirt and tan pants and is facing away from the camera. The white door of a garage on the house next door can also be seen in the shot.
Leona Larson
/
WMUK
Cleaning up the day after a tornedo touched down in Portage on May 7, 2024.

FEMA finds over 500 residential properties impacted by the May 7 tornado in Kalamazoo County.

Residential impact

Portage was hit hard by last week’s tornado with 305 residential buildings affected. Within that total, 23 were destroyed and 67 took major damage.

Pavilion Township had the highest number of destroyed homes. Forty-five residential buildings were destroyed out of 106 that suffered varying degrees of damage during the storm.

In Texas Township, six residences were destroyed out of a total of 95 damaged homes.

Business relief

After doing its own assessment, the Small Business Administration will set up an office in Portage where tornado impacted businesses may apply for low interest SBA loans to help them rebuild. It is unknown when exactly the office will open.

Now that the completed damage report is in, it is up to Governor Gretchen Whitmer to ask President Joe Biden to approve a federal disaster declaration.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.
Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK’s staff in 2023. He covers the “rural meets metro” beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
