Local group works to raise awareness on period poverty

WMUK | By Leona Larson
Published May 20, 2024 at 11:50 AM EDT
J Ludeker and Sarah Koestler fill a bright purple laundry style bag with period kits wrapped in a discrete teal packaging. Ludeker wears glasses, fair hair, a white t-shirt with an unbuttoned dark green dress shirt, sleeves rolled up, brown pants and a black belt. Koestler has brown, wavy shoulder length hair. She's wearing a short sleeved buttoned down blue-green shirt and stands behind a table. She is smiling as she hands Ludeker a period kit for him to place in the bag. In the foreground at the bottom of the frame is a giant cardboard box filled with hundreds of period kits. There's a poster hanging to the left above the box of period kits of a black bear in a blue diaper that reads "Let's talk about diaper time." In the background behind them is a stack of lumber that belongs to Habitat for Humanity.
Leona Larson
/
WMUK
J Ludeker and Sarah Koestler are packing up period kits for distribution. Care Collective of Southwest Michigan currently shares space with Habitat for Humanity on Fulford Street in Kalamazoo, which is why there is lumber in the background.

About a quarter of all teenage girls in the U.S. miss school because they don’t have the menstrual period products they need. An organization in Kalamazoo is working to change that.

Period Poverty Awareness Week runs from May 20 to May 28. But for Care Collective of Southwest Michigan, it's every week.

The group distributes period kits in discrete packaging to schools and other partners that work with youth. The goal is to keep teens in class and connected to the community. 

Sarah Koestler is the executive director.

“When teens have access to the products they need, they attend school, they feel reduced shame and stigma, and they can engage more in their school and community,” Koestler said.

A study by the non-profit advocacy group PERIOD. and Thinx, the period underwear manufacturer, found that period poverty affects nearly one in four students.

In the city of Kalamazoo, more than half of families didn’t make enough money last year to meet basic needs. That’s according to the United Way’s 2023 ALICE report. It found that 56 percent of families couldn’t afford housing, child care, and even diapers and menstrual supplies.

For people in this situation, Koestler said, period supplies are often cut from the family budget. Care Collective, formed in 2022, provides some relief.

“When you're a parent and you're worrying about meeting your kids’ basic needs, that stays at the forefront of your brain,” Koestler said. “And when you have one thing less to worry about, you have a greater capacity for all of the good things that families deserve.”

A close up photograph of individually wrapped menstrual pads inside an open teal colored period kit. The packaging is similar to a large soft sided plastic packaging envelope. It sits on a metal rack propped up at an angel on another period kit.
Leona Larson
/
WMUK
Each Care Collective period kit comes filled with 25 pads or tampons, 20 liners, 5 overnight pads, and instructions.

For Koestler and her small staff of employees and volunteers, meeting a family’s basic needs benefits the whole community.

Along with menstrual supplies, Care Collective also distributes diapers in Kalamazoo County.

J Ludeker is the organization’s outreach director.

Ludeker explained how they carefully repackage a month's worth of donated and purchased supplies in discrete packaging, to help young recipients feel comfortable because a menstrual cycle is a private and personal experience.

“A student can go to, you know, their office in their school, get one of these kits and they don't have to necessarily walk around school displaying to everybody, ‘check it out, I have tampons, I have pads'," said Ludeker.

Ludeker said the objective of Period Poverty Awareness Week is to encourage people to talk about it to help reduce the stigma associated with menstruation.

Care Collective is asking people to make a post in support on social media. Or consider volunteering to make period kits on a Tuesday evening through the organization’s website.
WMUK News
Leona Larson
Leona has worked as a journalist for most of her life - in radio, print, television and as journalism instructor. She has a background in consumer news, special projects and investigative reporting.
See stories by Leona Larson