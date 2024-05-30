© 2024 WMUK
HUD announces $150 million for affordable housing on tribal lands

WMUK | By Leona Larson
Published May 30, 2024 at 4:27 PM EDT
Richard Monocchio has his hands in a praying position, resting on his chin as he announces new funding for affordable housing on tribal lands. He's wearing a blue suit, white shirt and a red pattern tie peaks out behind his praying hands. He is standing in front of a white podium with HUD's blue and white seal attached to it. To his right in a blue teal logo cardigan and a white shirt is Dorie Rios, NHBP Tribal Council Chairperson and to his left is Neil Whitegull, area administrator for HUD's Eastern Woodlands Office in Chicago. Whitegull wears a dark blue-grey suit and light blue dress shirt with a green stone and silver bolo tie. A traditional Native banner is on the right side of the frame with an eagle head and feathers on it. On the right side of the frame is a flag for the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi.
Leona Larson
/
WMUK
HUD's Richard Monocchio announced the funding at the Pine Creek Indian Reservation while on a tour of Michigan's Reservations. Beside him are NHBP Tribal leader Dorie Rios and Neil Whitegull from HUD's Eastern Woodlands Office.

Tribal communities across the U.S. need 68,000 new homes to replace or rehab dilapidated homes and address overcrowded housing, according to the agency.

The Biden Administration is setting aside money for affordable housing in tribal communities across the country.

Representatives from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development were at the Pine Creek Indian Reservation of the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi in Fulton on Wednesday.

Richard Monocchio is the principle deputy assistant secretary for HUD’s Office of Public and Indian Housing. He was with tribal leaders when he announced $150 million in competitive grant funding through the Indian Housing Block Grant Program. The grant program is to be used for affordable housing projects that benefit low-income American Indian and Alaska Native communities living on tribal lands.

The funding is in addition to the $1.1 billion HUD committed to tribal housing and community development nationwide in mid-May.

From the podium, Monocchio noted the executive order President Joe Biden signed last year giving tribal nations greater access to federal funding and more autonomy in how they use the funds they receive.

A new affordable housing subdivision at the Pine Creek Indian Reservation in Fulton, MI. Three houses with attached 2-car garages are seen in the photo. The closest one and the last one both have white siding with stone along the lower front of the house and red trim around the roof line, and a pillared front porch. The second house is a grey-blue with dark trim along the roof line, and two gable windows. There is a car in the driveway of the third house and a brown recycling bin. A brown recycling bin is also in the drive close to the garage door in the first house.
Leona Larson
/
WMUK
A 2020 grant from HUD helped the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi build a new affordable housing development in Athens Twp. for tribal members who want to live closer to the NHBP’s Pine Creek Reservation.

“In the spirit of the executive order, it’s just more than words. It’s actually putting money where our mouth is.”

Access to government funding hasn’t always been afforded to Native American tribes.

“We are looking at all of our funding notices and making sure that tribal entities and tribes are guaranteed access to some of these funds.”

Neil Whitegull is a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation and the area administrator of HUD’s Eastern Woodlands Office in Chicago.

Whitegull said the housing shortage on Michigan reservations amounts to about 9,500 units. He also said that the Pine Creek Indian Reservation, which received funding for eight units in 2020, still needs another 280 homes.

“I know a lot of times as Native Americans we've been here and we've seen people that have said, ‘Oh yeah, we'd like to help Indians.’ And they take a picture and they go away. We never see it,” Whitegull said.

“But there's been a commitment here, with the increase in funding, grants, and this administration that is bringing their folks out. And there's a real commitment, I think, to Native American tribes that we've never seen before.”

Tribes can apply for the grants at grants.gov.
WMUK News
Leona Larson
Leona has worked as a journalist for most of her life - in radio, print, television and as journalism instructor. She has a background in consumer news, special projects and investigative reporting.
See stories by Leona Larson