Why's That?
Second Friday of the month (third Friday in five-week months) at 6:45 am, 8:45 am and 5:44 pm. Why's That? explores the things in Southwest Michigan – people, places, names – that spark your curiosity. We want to know what makes you wonder when you're out and about.

Why's That: Why is there a rock painted like a frog on Lovers Lane?

WMUK | By Leona Larson
Published July 12, 2024 at 2:16 PM EDT
A large stone, painted green and yellow still looks like a frog, but is badly chipped now. It faces the sidewalk and the street - Lovers Lane. It is in front of a large tree with hostas, a blooming peace lily and and tiger lily (not in bloom) around the right side of the trunk of the tree behind the frog rock, which is probably at least 3 feet tall. There is a gravel shoulder between the sidewalk and the road.
1 of 2  — Milwood Frog Rock on Lovers Lane
The rock frog on Lovers Lane in the Milwood neighborhood is badly chipped in this June 19 photo.
Leona Larson / WMUK
A little girl in a floral red coat and a purple knit hat with black pants and white tennis shoes gives the green and yellow rock frog a hug. The rock shows some signs of chipping on the lower end of the large stone, but overall looks freshly painted around 2008.
2 of 2  — Milwood Frog Rock around 2008
The frog rock in better days. Scott Barker of Kalamazoo said his daughter called him "Mr. Froggy" in 2008.
Scott Barker

People in their 70s remember seeing the frog rock as kids. Who painted it, when and why?

How does a Kalamazoo reporter end up at Torch Lake in Antrim County, chatting on the beach with a family I just met? Through fortunate happenstance, and a “Why’s That?” question.

Emily Rendell of Kalamazoo asked, “What is with the green frog painted stone on Lovers Lane near Milwood Elementary? Older people in the area say it’s been there decades.”

The green frog with the yellow belly is in Kalamazoo. But I found answers more than three hours north in the village of Eastport, in a part of the state called the “Tip of the Mitt.”

As luck would have it, I was driving through the area on vacation, on the same day Jane Beeby Suwalsky arrived for the summer from her home in New Jersey.

Suwalsky stands outside a Victorian home. A sign by the door notes that it once belonged to artist Betty Beeby.

Woman in green shirt and blue jeans sits on porch with chairs
1 of 2  — Jane Beeby Suwalsky
Jane Beeby Suwalsky sits on the front porch of her parents' Eastport home, where they lived after they left Kalamazoo. Suwalsky says her of mother, artist Betty Beeby, "she painted everything she touched," including the chairs on the front porch.
Leona Larson / WMUK
Jane Beeby Suwalsky in the doorway of her mother's art studio. Betty painted a large blue tree on the wall by the door.
2 of 2  — IMGP4160.JPG
Jane Beeby Suwalsky in the doorway of her mother's art studio.
Leona Larson

Betty was Suwalsky’s mother, and the woman who painted “Mr. Froggy” as neighborhood kids call it. It turns out Betty Beeby was a prolific artist, whose portfolio includes much more than rock art.

As her daughter notes, “She painted on everything and of everything.”

The house is filled with Betty Beeby’s work. Landscapes, nature, still lifes, and book illustrations in watercolors and acrylics hang on the walls. Suwalsky said her mother liked to work familiar objects into her paintings.

“The furniture in the house appears in almost all of her artwork.”

She painted on more than just a canvas. She painted on chairs, cloth, kitchen walls, stairway floors, and added drawings on her personal letters. And she illustrated 34 books, authoring some of them.

There’s also a framed sketch of her largest commission, a mural at the Colonial Michilimackinac Visitor's Center. The 50-by-10-foot mural was completed in the summer of ’74.

 

A black and white photo of Michigan artist Betty Beeby painting a mural at Colonial Michilimackinac Visitor’s Center in the summer of 1974. She appears to be on a scaffold, sitting on a short stool, her right leg is bent toward the floor, she leans on her left leg, her left foot is clearly planted on the scaffold. She is wearing white slacks, a colored shirt over a darker tank top. Her hair is tied up in a traditional dark paisley print bandana. She holds a silver paint cup, two extra brushes and a cloth in her left hand and a paint brush in her right hand as she paints the wall with a white or light colored paint. To her right another person is painting too, in a mallard duck print shirt, black pants and dark hair, but her face is partially obscured by Betty's right arm as she paints. Betty had two assistants on this project, one was her daughter Josie.
1 of 2  — Betty Beeby in 1974.jpeg
Betty Beeby painting the large mural at Colonial Michilimackinac Visitor’s Center, summer of 1974. Her daughter Josie Beeby Ellison was one of two assistants who helped on the large commission.
Courtesy, Mackinac State Historic Parks
A cropped photo of the mural painted by Betty Beeby in 1974 at the Colonial Michilimackinac Visitor’s Center. The mural of the Mackinac Bridge was painted in acrylics. The bridge is seen in winter with heavy cloud cover over grey-green water dotted with broken ice. There is snow on the bank. The clouds on the left side of the mural form figures rowing canoes through the clouds around them.
2 of 2  — Straights of Mackinac mural by Betty Beeby, 1974
The Straits of Mackinac, a large mural painted by Betty Beeby in 1974 at the Colonial Michilimackinac Visitor’s Center.
Courtesy Mackinac State Historic Parks

Suwalsky pointed to the clouds in the mural. On close inspection, some of the clouds form the shapes of figures canoeing.

“There's always a little trick to her artwork,” Suwalsky said.

Betty Beeby was born Betty Pearl in Detroit in 1923. Growing up, she spent summers up north in Eastport. She won a scholarship to study art at New York’s Pratt Institute and was hired as a staff artist at Time-Life Magazine in 1940.

She met another Michigan native, James Beeby, in New York. They were married in 1944 and his job as a pharmacist brought them to Kalamazoo around 1950.

By 1953, Betty was living with her young family on Lovers Lane and spending summers with the family on Torch Lake.

With Suwalsky as my guide, I learn the family history as I tour the compound of summer cottages and cabins left to Pearl family descendants.

She leads me through the rustic summer home Betty’s father built. Outside, on the beach, several family members, including Suwalsky’s brother and sister, are waiting to fill me in on the frog rock.

The frog is actually three rocks. The center one is at least three feet tall. Two smaller rocks on either side make up the frog’s legs.

Suwalsky said when the family bought the house, the large rock was painted white with the home address on it.

A black and white photo of Betty Beeby in 1961 touching up the frog rock in front of her home on Lovers Lane in Kalamazoo. A patch of spent irises can be seen behind her, and there is no tree next to rock back then. The large center rock is has a big white belly. She painted the frog's forelimb (called a pseudothumb) that appear to be holding the street address. Small hostas grow in front of the two smaller rocks (the frogs jumping legs). The frog's face and eyes point toward the sky. Betty Beeby's curly brown hair is pulled up and back, as was the fashion in 1961, and soft waves frame her face. She wears a white sweater set and a long straight skirt. A small paint can sits next to her on the walkway to the house and she holds another paint can in her left hand and a paint brush in her right hand near the rock, as Betty looks up in the direction of the camera.
Courtesy, WMU Regional History Collections, Zhang Legacy Collections Center
Betty Beeby touches up the frog rock in front of her house on June 24, 1961.

“She just thought that it was silly to have a rock painted with a plain paint on the front with the house number on it.”

Suwalsky’s brother John Beeby remembers that their mom considered a whale and painted the rocks black, but quickly changed her mind.

“I think it immediately was changed into a frog. And it’s been many types of frog too. It was almost psychedelic once.”

The siblings agree that Beeby painted the frog in 1954. The Kalamazoo Gazette published a story about it in 1961; a story from a few years earlier does not mention the frog rock. Instead, it’s about the small natural history museum the Beeby children and their friends ran in a small building behind the house.

Betty served as mentor. The paper reported nearly 200 visitors in the first two months. The frog made the museum easy to find.

“You can just say it’s near the frog, and people know,” said Betty’s son, John Beeby, who raised his own kids in the house on Lovers Lane in Kalamazoo after his parents retired to Eastport.

Beeby said his daughter painted it periodically until he sold the house eight years ago. Betty died the year before the house was sold, in 2015. Since then the frog rock has faded and chipped.

I tried to reach the current homeowner — knocking on the door and leaving a letter with my card attached — but they haven't responded.

John Benjamin Beeby, Betty’s grandson, is named after his father. He grew up in the house and makes everyone laugh when he recounts the story of a much-anticipated field trip his third-grade class took when he was at Milwood Elementary.

“The day came and we finally walked out of the school and we walked across this big field and she set us down on this grassy knoll and told the story of the frog,” he laughed.

“So, it was a class trip to my own house.”
WMUK News
Leona Larson
Leona has worked as a journalist for most of her life - in radio, print, television and as journalism instructor. She has a background in consumer news, special projects and investigative reporting.
See stories by Leona Larson