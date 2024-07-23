Theater review: "School of Rock" at Farmers Alley Theatre

Farmers Alley Theatre recently opened its production of “School of Rock,” the musical. WMUK’s Gordon Bolar has this review.

Although classes are not currently being held for most students during the summer months, there is one place of learning where school is definitely in session. That place would be the Kalamazoo College Festival Playhouse stage for Farmers Alley Theatre’s raucous and laugh-filled production, “School of Rock.”

Based on the Paramount movie by the same name, starring Jack Black, this musical, revised for the theatre, features new music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and book by Julian Fellowes.

If you find that the score and script don’t represent the best work of either the composer or script writer, pay that no mind. It’s really the gifted cast of this production that lifts the show into the stratosphere of frenzied celebration of freedom and unbridled self-expression that only rock and roll can unleash for both performer and audience.

Make no mistake about it: this show rocks! But besides the steady beat provided by student band drummer Freddy (Daniel Schubkegel), “School of Rock” also has the beat of a heart.

David B. Friedman, as Dewey Finn, the slovenly, couch-surfing slacker, and would-be guitar hero, delivers an appropriately flawed but likeable main character. Despite short comings, Dewey has a knack for challenging others to pursue their dreams. He shows his own aspirations early on as he begins his ascent with the song “When I Climb to the Top of Mt. Rock.”

Aside from his talent to play, sing, and credibly render hard rock riffs, one of Friedman’s most appealing qualities is his ability to put his audience at ease. His off-hand charm lies in the fact that his character Dewey is completely oblivious to his misdeeds and the havoc he might be creating in the lives of his students.

At first Friedman’s character seems to be a one-man wrecking crew, who thrives on chaos. But the audacious manner with which he impersonates a teacher, adopting the credentials and last name of his roommate Ned, and then turns the educational values of the stuffy Horace Green prep school upside down, has a method to its madness.

Despite Dewey’s first love, rock and roll, Friedman reveals a person who genuinely cares about the inner lives of his students, particularly the ones with problems at home or who don’t fit in. And that pretty much includes his entire class. Dewey gets them because he himself is a misfit.

He finds an instrument or a role for each student, and creates an atmosphere of inclusiveness and belonging, inviting them in to their first rock experience with “You’re in the Band.”

Soon the students are ready to participate in Dewey’s initial thematic lesson on the essence of rock: the rebellious act of throwing out the old order and actualizing the new self within.

Dewey’s class enthusiastically embraces this concept with body, soul, voice, and instrumental proficiency as they launch into the rock anthem “Stick it to the Man.” In this number and others, student band member Asrael Lila McCarthy, as Zack, shreds guitar solos with abandon, drawing cheers from the audience. Strong support on the bass guitar is provided by Ella Sabuda, as Katie.

A softer side of transformation through rock is presented in a winsome performance by Hannah Elless as Miss Rosalie Mullins. Elless’ character changes from a prudish and repressed school principal, to a woman who opens herself to a newly found love interest, Dewey, and an awakened interest in the music that once moved her.

The catalyst here is a clever rehash of lyrics from a Stevie Nicks’ song from a distant jukebox. Elless’ guideposts for this transition include her remarkable rendition of Mozart’s “Queen of the Night” and continue with her plaintiff introduction to “Where Did the Rock Go?”

Lila Teall’s character, Summer Hathaway, also undergoes a notable transformation from the snotty straight A student who questions Dewey’s unorthodox teaching methodology to a responsible company manager for the band.

Paris Thomas, as Tomika, also finds a heretofore elusive role in the group, as she becomes their lead singer on the heels of her moving delivery of “Amazing Grace.”

Oliver Sparling adds sass and sparkle to the role of Billy, the company’s costume designer.

The strong supporting roles of Ned and Patty, portrayed by Jeff Meyer and Sydney Harrison, add much in the way of comic relief and perspective for Dewey’s journey to- if not the top of Mt. Rock- at least a revered place in the hearts and minds of the students, parents, and staff of Horace Green prep school.

I’ll conclude this review of the fun-filled and insightful performance of director Richard Roland’s “School of Rock” with a personal insight and a confession. In the role of critic, well into my seventies, I often wonder if the in-your-face rebellious lyrics, gestures, and beats that moved me in my youth might now be directed toward people like me. Nevertheless, after the show, I confess that I left the Festival Playhouse at Kalamazoo College quietly humming a few bars of “Stick it to the Man.”

