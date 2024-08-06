2024 Primary Election Results
Voters are deciding party nominations for the November elections as well as ballot proposals and other races. You can find real time results from the Michigan Secretary of State, Kalamazoo County, as well as other counties in Michigan.
Election Day in-person voting for the primary election was sluggish overall at mid-afternoon Tuesday in Southwest Michigan, although there were some exceptions. As of about 2:00p.m. around 7000 people had voted in-person, absentee or during early voting in Kalamazoo. And under 2% of registered voters had voted in-person on Election Day in Battle Creek. Just over 100 people voted in LaGrange Township in Cass County by early afternoon. But officials in Ross Township reported strong voter turnout.
Below are key races in West Michigan. Check back for updated results.
Kalamazoo County Senior Millage
A proposed renewal of a Senior Millage. The 0.3462 mills pays for services for people over 60 and their caregivers.
Yes
No
U.S. Senate
Republican
Justin Amash
Sherry O'Donnell
Sandy Pensler
Mike Rogers
Democrat
Hill Harper
Elissa Slotkin
4th Congressional District - Allegan and Van Buren Counties, parts of Kalamazoo, Calhoun, Berrien and Ottawa Counties
Republican
Bill Huizenga - incumbent
Brendan Muir
Democrat
Jessica Swartz
State House
36th District - St. Joseph County, part of Cass County
Republican
Steve Carra - incumbent
Michael Malmborg
Frank Perez
Democrat
Erin L. Schultes
38th District - Parts of Van Buren and Berrien Counties
Republican
Kevin Whiteford
George Lucas
Democrat
Joey Andrews - incumbent
39th District - Van Buren, parts of Berrien and Allegan Counties
Republican
Pauline Wendzel - incumbent
Richard Overton
Democrat
Jared Polonowski
Kerry Tapper
40th District - Part of Kalamazoo County, including most of Portage as well as Oshtemo and Texas Township
Republican
Kelly Sackett
Democrat
Matt Longjohn
Lisa Brayton
41st District - Part of Kalamazoo County, including most of the city of Kalamazoo
Republican
Terry Haines
Nicole C. Sable
Democrat
Julie M. Rogers - incumbent
42nd District
Republican - Part of Kalamazoo County including Richland, Cooper Township, Comstock Township, Schoolcraft and Vicksburg
Matt Hall - incumbent
Rich Cutshaw
Democrat
Austin Marsman
44th District - Part of Calhoun County including most of Battle Creek, Springfield, Bedford Township, Pennfield Township and Albion
Republican
Steve Frisbe
Alexander W. Harris
Just Shotts
Democrat
Jim Haadsma - incumbent