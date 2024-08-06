2024 Primary Election Results

Voters are deciding party nominations for the November elections as well as ballot proposals and other races. You can find real time results from the Michigan Secretary of State, Kalamazoo County, as well as other counties in Michigan.

Election Day in-person voting for the primary election was sluggish overall at mid-afternoon Tuesday in Southwest Michigan, although there were some exceptions. As of about 2:00p.m. around 7000 people had voted in-person, absentee or during early voting in Kalamazoo. And under 2% of registered voters had voted in-person on Election Day in Battle Creek. Just over 100 people voted in LaGrange Township in Cass County by early afternoon. But officials in Ross Township reported strong voter turnout.

Below are key races in West Michigan. Check back for updated results.

Kalamazoo County Senior Millage

A proposed renewal of a Senior Millage. The 0.3462 mills pays for services for people over 60 and their caregivers.

Yes

No

U.S. Senate

Republican

Justin Amash

Sherry O'Donnell

Sandy Pensler

Mike Rogers

Democrat

Hill Harper

Elissa Slotkin

4th Congressional District - Allegan and Van Buren Counties, parts of Kalamazoo, Calhoun, Berrien and Ottawa Counties

Republican

Bill Huizenga - incumbent

Brendan Muir

Democrat

Jessica Swartz

State House

36th District - St. Joseph County, part of Cass County

Republican

Steve Carra - incumbent

Michael Malmborg

Frank Perez

Democrat

Erin L. Schultes

38th District - Parts of Van Buren and Berrien Counties

Republican

Kevin Whiteford

George Lucas

Democrat

Joey Andrews - incumbent

39th District - Van Buren, parts of Berrien and Allegan Counties

Republican

Pauline Wendzel - incumbent

Richard Overton

Democrat

Jared Polonowski

Kerry Tapper

40th District - Part of Kalamazoo County, including most of Portage as well as Oshtemo and Texas Township

Republican

Kelly Sackett

Democrat

Matt Longjohn

Lisa Brayton

41st District - Part of Kalamazoo County, including most of the city of Kalamazoo

Republican

Terry Haines

Nicole C. Sable

Democrat

Julie M. Rogers - incumbent

42nd District

Republican - Part of Kalamazoo County including Richland, Cooper Township, Comstock Township, Schoolcraft and Vicksburg

Matt Hall - incumbent

Rich Cutshaw

Democrat

Austin Marsman

44th District - Part of Calhoun County including most of Battle Creek, Springfield, Bedford Township, Pennfield Township and Albion

Republican

Steve Frisbe

Alexander W. Harris

Just Shotts

Democrat

Jim Haadsma - incumbent