Non-profit farm for adults with developmental disabilities plans to go tuition-free

AACORN has been around for over a decade, and now the tuition-based program plans to offer its services for free in October.

AACORN stands for Adult Agricultural Community Options for Residential Needs.

While that may seem confusing, Executive Director Mary Pickett said what they do is straight forward.

“We currently run a farm-based skill building program for adults that have intellectual and developmental differences.”

AACORN teaches these skills on a 40-acre farm in Pavilion Township near Scotts. Members learn through activities, including baking, gardening, sewing and caring for the goats and other animals at the facility.

Pickett said the non-profit was founded by parents of young adults with developmental disabilities who had aged out of school.

“The reality is, for many of them, there isn't a lot for them to do. There are not a lot of programs that serve them. So, AACORN kind of fills that gap.”

Michael Symonds / WMUK Their double chocolate pecan brownie dry mix is a best seller.

The group is supported through donations, grants and selling products members make, like it's best seller, a double chocolate pecan brownie dry mix.

AACORN products can be purchased at the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts, the Richland Farmers’ Market and at the AACORN farm.

In a world that often focuses on what the developmentally disabled can’t do, Pickett said the activities provided by AACORN teach participants what they can do.

“We absolutely build those skills of feeling like, 'I don't have to be scared to try.'”

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.