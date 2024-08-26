As teens experience mental health crisis, music therapy is one way they are finding help

KALAMAZOO — An arm draped over the guitar on her lap, music therapist Hannah Joseph ponders how to begin an impromptu therapy session in her simply decorated Kalamazoo office.

“Ever hear of the 12-bar blues?” she asks, flashing an impish grin.

The rolling chord progression is a staple of music therapy, a field that’s quietly combating a nationwide youth mental health crisis.

With its nonthreatening familiarity and connection to the human brain, music gives therapists a door into teens’ emotions. Therapists use recorded music, hands-on instruments, lyrics analysis, and rhythmic movement to address and ease their patients’ mental health challenges.

Music therapy helps teens identify, verbalize, and study their emotions, empowering them to change the way they act and feel, says Joseph, a clinical social worker and music therapist specializing in therapeutic support for children and adolescents at Kalamazoo Child and Family Counseling.

