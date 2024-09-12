Whitmer appeals FEMA's disaster-aid denial for May 7th storm damage

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has appealed a denial of federal disaster aid

for four Southwest Michigan counties affected by the storms of May 7.

FEMA turned down Whitmer’s initial request in July.

In a statement, Whitmer said she wants the agency to reconsider its decision not to issue a Major Disaster Declaration for Kalamazoo, Cass, Branch and St. Joseph Counties.

Whitmer noted that the tornadoes and severe thunderstorms that hit those counties on May 7th caused roughly sixteen injuries, as well as “significant damage to homes, businesses and the power grid."

"At the state’s request, a joint preliminary damage assessment was conducted by state, federal, and local officials beginning on May 15. The initial assessment estimates a need of more than $4 million in assistance," she added.

Portage, the site of one of the tornadoes, was hit hard, with 305 residential buildings affected. Within that total, 23 were destroyed and 67 took major damage, WMUK reported in May.

Pavilion Township had the highest number of destroyed homes. Forty-five residential buildings were destroyed out of 106 that suffered varying degrees of damage during the storm.

In Texas Township, six residences were destroyed out of a total of 95 damaged homes.