Whitmer appeals FEMA's disaster-aid denial for May 7th storm damage

WMUK | By Sehvilla Mann
Published September 12, 2024 at 5:50 PM EDT
A man laying tarp on a roof damaged in the May 7 tornado. In the foreground are broken tree branches and debris. The man wears a black shirt and tan pants and is facing away from the camera. The white door of a garage on the house next door can also be seen in the shot.
Leona Larson
/
WMUK
Cleaning up after the day after a tornedo touched down in Portage on May 7, 2024.

The governor wants the Federal Emergency Management Agency to reconsider its rejection of her request for a Major Disaster Declaration.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has appealed a denial of federal disaster aid
for four Southwest Michigan counties affected by the storms of May 7.

FEMA turned down Whitmer’s initial request in July.

In a statement, Whitmer said she wants the agency to reconsider its decision not to issue a Major Disaster Declaration for Kalamazoo, Cass, Branch and St. Joseph Counties.

Whitmer noted that the tornadoes and severe thunderstorms that hit those counties on May 7th caused roughly sixteen injuries, as well as “significant damage to homes, businesses and the power grid."

"At the state’s request, a joint preliminary damage assessment was conducted by state, federal, and local officials beginning on May 15. The initial assessment estimates a need of more than $4 million in assistance," she added.

Portage, the site of one of the tornadoes, was hit hard, with 305 residential buildings affected. Within that total, 23 were destroyed and 67 took major damage, WMUK reported in May.

Pavilion Township had the highest number of destroyed homes. Forty-five residential buildings were destroyed out of 106 that suffered varying degrees of damage during the storm.

In Texas Township, six residences were destroyed out of a total of 95 damaged homes.
Sehvilla Mann
Sehvilla Mann joined WMUK’s news team in 2014 as a reporter on the local government and education beats. She covered those topics and more in eight years of reporting for the Station, before becoming news director in 2022.
