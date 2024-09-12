© 2024 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WMU President Edward Montgomery announces his retirement

WMUK | By Michael Symonds,
Sehvilla Mann
Published September 12, 2024 at 5:25 PM EDT
Montgomery is wearing a light gray suit and yellow and brown patterned tie. He smiles as though laughing while standing at a lectern with WMU's seal. Behind him are banners with the university's name and images from around campus. Several rows of people are visible in front of the lectern
Courtesy photo
/
Western Michigan University
Western Michigan University President Edward Montgomery delivers the State of the University address, Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Montgomery has been president of WMU since August 2017.

The president of Western Michigan University, Edward Montgomery, announced Thursday that he plans to leave the role next year. In an email sent to students, faculty and staff, Montgomery stated that he would be retiring at the end of June.

"It has been an honor to serve as your ninth president," he added.

Montgomery was appointed president of WMU in 2017. The university says it will begin a search for his replacement this fall.

Montgomery cited progress on Western's student retention rate, increased research awards and a multimillion-dollar gift to the university as reasons that Western is "better positioned than ever to serve our Broncos."

"The historic $550 million Empowering Futures Gift has enabled us to establish the Navigator Network, improve access through scholarships, expand mental health resources, broaden our well-being opportunities, and resource inclusion and belonging," he wrote.

Montgomery has recently faced criticism from the WMU chapter of the American Association of University Professors for a salary and benefit package the union calls excessive. The AAUP is in the midst of wage negotiations with the administration.

The Board of Trustees stood by the president in 2021 when close to 80 percent of AAUP members who took part in a referendum on Montgomery said that they had "no confidence" in him.

Michael reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.
WMUK News
Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK’s staff in 2023. He covers the “rural meets metro” beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
See stories by Michael Symonds
Sehvilla Mann
Sehvilla Mann joined WMUK’s news team in 2014 as a reporter on the local government and education beats. She covered those topics and more in eight years of reporting for the Station, before becoming news director in 2022.
See stories by Sehvilla Mann