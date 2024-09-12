WMU President Edward Montgomery announces his retirement

The president of Western Michigan University, Edward Montgomery, announced Thursday that he plans to leave the role next year. In an email sent to students, faculty and staff, Montgomery stated that he would be retiring at the end of June.

"It has been an honor to serve as your ninth president," he added.

Montgomery was appointed president of WMU in 2017. The university says it will begin a search for his replacement this fall.

Montgomery cited progress on Western's student retention rate, increased research awards and a multimillion-dollar gift to the university as reasons that Western is "better positioned than ever to serve our Broncos."

"The historic $550 million Empowering Futures Gift has enabled us to establish the Navigator Network, improve access through scholarships, expand mental health resources, broaden our well-being opportunities, and resource inclusion and belonging," he wrote.

Montgomery has recently faced criticism from the WMU chapter of the American Association of University Professors for a salary and benefit package the union calls excessive. The AAUP is in the midst of wage negotiations with the administration.

The Board of Trustees stood by the president in 2021 when close to 80 percent of AAUP members who took part in a referendum on Montgomery said that they had "no confidence" in him.

Michael reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.