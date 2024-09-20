A big weekend for cars in Kalamazoo

The second National Street Rod Association Classic Car Parade will cruise around downtown Kalamazoo from noon until 1 p.m. Friday. It's the first in a series of events celebrating cars that are coming up in the Kalamazoo area.

Kaitlynne Burns is with the Kalamazoo Experiential Learning Center. The non-profit that promotes college internships in marketing is helping to promote the parade. Burns says the Kalamazoo Mall is the best place to watch.

“The Kalamazoo Mall in general has so much history. And so, it's kind of watching history come to life. And it's a lot of fun seeing these cars.”

Some of the cars in the parade will be on display over the weekend: The Ford Model A (1927-1931) cars at the Gilmore Car Museum in Hickory Corners, and the street rods at the Kalamazoo Expo Center.

And if all that doesn’t satisfy your appetite for American car culture, there’s a Cute Car Show Saturday at Metric Motorworks in Portage.

Next weekend, on Saturday Sept. 28, electric vehicles will be on display in the parking lot of Midtown Fresh Market on Westnedge Ave. to mark National Drive Electric Week. Western Michigan University’s Sunseeker solar race car, along with members of the race team, will be there.

Paul Pancella is the president of the Kalamazoo Electric Vehicle Association.

“This year’s special treat: Three River’s Community Schools are bringing one of their all-battery electric school buses to also display.”