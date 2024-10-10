© 2024 WMUK
Zinta Aistars
Art Beat
A weekly look at creativity, arts, and culture in southwest Michigan, hosted by Zinta Aistars.

ART BEAT: Light on her feet, Marisa Bianan’s new dance role

WMUK | By Zinta Aistars
Published October 10, 2024 at 2:30 PM EDT
Wellspring performers connecting during a dance
Gabriel Giron / Wellspring/Cori Terry and Dancers
Wellspring performers connecting during a dance

She has been dancing since she was 7 years old, twirling up and down grocery aisles, until her mother realized: this child needs to enroll in a dance class. Twenty-one years later, Marisa Bianan has taken on the role of artistic director of Wellspring/Cory Terry & Dancers. She was hand-picked by Cori Terry, who has devoted more than four decades of her life to the company.

A conversation with Marisa Bianan

Marisa Bianan, artistic director of Wellspring/Cori Terry and Dancers
Gabriel Giron
Marisa Bianan, artistic director of Wellspring/Cori Terry and Dancers

“I began dancing at 7 years old, so that means I have now been dancing for 21 years,” says Bianan. “The excitement of still making discoveries is what gets me out of bed and coming to class every single day. My goal as artistic director is to allow those moments to translate and happen for every dancer that I encourage and help train throughout my time in this position.”

Bianan joined Wellspring/Cory Terry & Dancers immediately after earning her bachelor’s degree in fine arts from Western Michigan University in 2018. First as an apprentice, then promoted to associate artistic director, Bianan underwent a three-year transition phase to her new role beginning 2021, during which she began to attend board meetings and take part in executive committee to learn the ins and outs of dance company leadership.

She also recently completed a training program by Dance Education Equity Association, called “Be Courageous Training.” The program deals with issues of inequity and abuse in the world of dance. This has become a part of what Bianan now promotes at Wellspring classes—anyone can learn to dance, all are encouraged.

Wellspring/Cory Terry & Dancers is currently preparing for their Fall Concert of Dance, a collaboration supported by Fontana Chamber Arts, taking place November 22 to 24 at the Wellspring Theater. Tickets and more information, including future events, are available online.

Zinta Aistars
Zinta Aistars is our resident book expert. She started interviewing authors and artists for our Arts & More program in 2011.
