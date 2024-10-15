© 2024 WMUK
Hundreds rally in Battle Creek, protesting artificial ingredients in Kellogg cereal

WMUK | By Leona Larson
Published October 15, 2024 at 8:15 PM EDT
A child in a crowd of other children protesting additives in Kellogg cereals, holds a protest sign that says "cereal or science experiment."
Leona Larson
/
WMUK
A young protestor in Battle Creek Tuesday.

The protesters presented a petition they said had more than 400,000 signatures to the company.

Hundreds of people demonstrated in Battle Creek Tuesday, demanding that Kellogg remove artificial dyes and the preservative BHT from cereal.

Kellogg uses natural color dyes in countries that ban the chemicals the company uses to color US versions of its cereals.

Activist, author and “Food Babe” blogger Vani Hari says the natural dyes the company uses in other countries are safer. She says the chemicals Kellogg uses in the US are banned in Canada, Australia, Europe and India.

Hari organized the demonstration and a petition drive, which according to her website, foodbabe.com, had 429,667 signatures by the end of the day on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Hari spoke to the large crowd at Friendship Park in downtown Battle Creek.

Vani Hari wears a bright pink coat while giving a speech. She is surrounded by children holding protest signs at a rally in Battle Creek's Friendship Park.
1 of 2  — Vani Hari, food activist protests Kellogg
Activist and "Food Babe" blogger Vani Hari leads a rally at Friendship Park to demand that Kellogg remove artificial dyes from the cereal it sells in the U.S.
Leona Larson / WMUK
Two bags of Froot Loops cereal, one from Canada and one from the U.S. The colors of the cereal sold in the United States are brighter than the one sold in Canada.
2 of 2  — Froot Loops at Kellogg Protest
Vani Hari, a food activist who lead the rally, displays what she said were Kellogg's Froot Loops with natural food coloring from Canada on the left, and Kellogg's Froot Loops sold in the United States with artificial dyes.
Leona Larson / WMUK

“It's time for Kellogg's to do the right thing for American families. We deserve the same safer cereals other countries get,” Hari said.

Kasha Rothy flew in from North Carolina to attend the rally with friends.

"Just because regulations are a lot laxer in the United States, they are literally choosing to put the toxic chemicals in the foods,” said Rothy, a former Michigan resident.

Lindsey Glasson and her two friends drove from the Detroit area to attend the demonstration.

“It’s very easy for them to color their cereals with natural items like carrots and blueberries and strawberries instead of using artificial chemicals," she said.

The protestors marched to Kellogg headquarters, where they dropped off boxes of petition signatures. The group also requested a meeting with the cereal manufacturer, but were not allowed in the building.

In an email, the company said it would review the petition and share it with the Food and Drug Administration.

In a separate statement, the company said its products meet all federal safety requirements.
WMUK News
Leona Larson
Leona has worked as a journalist for most of her life - in radio, print, television and as journalism instructor. She has a background in consumer news, special projects and investigative reporting.
