"Not gonna lie, my mom told me to" and other reasons people are voting early in Kalamazoo

Early voting across Michigan began on Saturday. There are three centers in the City of Kalamazoo and one in Portage where you can vote before Election Day on November 5.

On Tuesday, voters spoke about why they were casting their ballots early at the Fetzer Center on Western Michigan University's campus.

"It's too important this year to risk anything happening on Election Day and not getting the chance to get my vote in," said Kendra Turner.

"I'm just voting early to get it in and get it over with and go home, and I'm staying inside on Election Day," said Fiona, who gave just her first name.

"I understand if you don't have the time right now, but there's about a week or so before Election Day to just come vote. There's four centers around Kalamazoo," said Brandon Barnes.

"I have a busy schedule, so I thought it would be better just to get it over with and get it done," said Alisha, who also gave just her first name.

"Not gonna lie, my mom told me to, that’s literally my only reason," said Daniel Harriah.

“My mom also wanted me to vote," said Jaxson Vincent.

