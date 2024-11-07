Art Beat: The color of brave

Few things are more heartbreaking than children experiencing domestic violence. Amanda Moore is a children’s trauma therapist with Safe Arbor Children’s Advocacy Center. When Moore sought out materials that she could use in her practice when helping children, she was unable to find books at their level – so she wrote one. Chameleon and the Color of Brave: A Story About Domestic Violence is a picture book that helps children find ways to cope with the trauma of domestic violence.

Amanda Moore, Amanda Lechter Cover art for the book

“He is a little chameleon who changes color with his emotions,” Moore says. “He discovers the color of brave as he shares his story about domestic violence at home. I work with a lot of children who have experienced trauma, working especially with victims of domestic violence. I couldn’t find the resources I needed when working with younger children. I love working with books, because it helps children connect on a different level, to see that they are not alone in their experiences.”

Moore says children experience domestic violence differently than adults. When they hear adults arguing or fighting, she says, they may feel scared, nervous, or worried about when and how violence may happen. Other confusing emotions may come into play as well, such as worry about the adult’s welfare, or their own, or even misplaced guilt and shame as they may think they are in some way responsible. The child may also be confused because a violent parent can also be loving and fun at other times.

“Kids hold guilt that they are not able to protect the family,” Moore says. “Even though that is not their role, they still hold that.”

To help sort out all these emotions and thoughts, Moore created the chameleon in her book. It is when the chameleon finally opens up to a trusted adult that he turns a vivid purple—his color of brave. The book concludes with space for the child to continue the story and to add their own colors. Moore has used the book in her therapy sessions—with notable success. She has used the book also in meeting with school children in classrooms to raise awareness about domestic violence.

Chameleon and the Color of Brave: A Story About Domestic Violence is available on Amazon or order from the author.

