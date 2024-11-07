In Kalamazoo, reaction on campus and downtown to Tuesday's presidential election results

At the Western Michigan University Student Center Wednesday afternoon, the election results were the main topic of conversation.

On the Kalamazoo Mall, most pedestrians were reluctant to talk about it, but a few agreed to share their thoughts.

In both locations, it was hard to find a supporter of President-Elect Donald Trump.

Here is what people at Western and on the Mall told WMUK Wednesday about how they were feeling post-election.

On campus

It was hard to find someone who was happy about President-Elect Donald Trump’s victory.

"I'm just pretty nervous about the future with Donald Trump being the new president." — Ava Weber, sophomore

“I thought Kamala was just a better candidate. Like she just had so much so many better things to offer and we've already had Trump in office before and it's not been good. And so it's just sad it's seeing him back in office.” — Julia Sainz, junior



"If you look at Kamala's economic plan, it is like entirely better than Trump's. Like this notion that Trump is like the better economic choice is just like completely false." — Jake Zimmer, junior

"Having someone in power who is so degrading towards women and having so many young men look up to that and see that as a norm is absolutely unacceptable. I think we need to educate our boys and our men, and women as well, about how important it is to have respect for other people and have good character and good morals. And I think that putting someone in charge that doesn't have any of those is detrimental to our society.” — Avery, a junior who did not want to give her last name

“I feel like we've already seen his behavior as a president. Why would we want that standing for us? But also, like, you know, like just his character. He's just got a bad character all the way around. How he talks about women, how he talks about his daughter, how he refers to us, and Roe v. Wade - the biggest thing - being proud about overturning it. And now we got to go another four years without Roe v. Wade. It's just, you know, as a woman, it's just, it's very unsettling.” — Deborah Williams



“I'm feeling frustrated and hurt, but I still have hope. And that's not something that can be taken away from me...The positive is that I believe Delaware elected the very first trans woman to Congress and that is a positive. In my opinion, that is a positive thing.” — Madison Joy, junior

Downtown

"I’m feeling really uncomfortable and disrupted today, and uneasy, and unsettled...I'm kind of unsettled at the amount of my own peers that I know didn't vote." — Genesis Griffin

"I feel kind of sad, quiet, concerned, curious, hopeful, a lot of different emotions. I worry about some of my friends and how they're handling things. I worry about my kids. I've been in touch with my kids several times this morning. So, kind of a little bit all over the map." — Robert Hill

"I’m just dumbfounded. After everything one of the presidential candidates said, Donald Trump obviously, he still managed to win. Does this country just hate women and minorities or something? I don’t understand it...I was surprised. I was really hopeful that everything happened this year, everything he said and did, would have turned people's eyes the other way to the more rational, normal option." — Joseph Dickson

"I thought it would be very close, and it seemed to be a landslide. I thought we’d be weeks away from knowing who the President was, and the fact that we know very clearly who the next one will be is shocking." — Ryan Ledlow

"I’m just worried about potential harmful changes he might make to this country. I’m just hoping that the Constitution still remains." — Jonathan Clark

"I'm sad, and I'm worried for our country...I’m worried that we will have a leader that doesn’t speak for the people, and only worries about himself." — Liz Farner

"We woke up in the same country we went to sleep in, and only the people who didn’t have their eyes opened in the first place are surprised that this happened." — Cheryl (did not want to give last name)

