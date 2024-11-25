A Democratic State House candidate requests a recount in a Calhoun County race

The results of the race for Michigan’s 44th House District are being challenged, with Democratic incumbent Jim Haadsma filing a recount petition Monday.

Haadsma’s opponent, Republican Steve Frisbie, won the race by 61 votes, according to results certified by Michigan's Board of State Canvassers on Friday.

Early unofficial results appeared to favor Frisbie by more than 1,000 votes, but after election officials fixed a tabulation error, his lead was significantly reduced.

Haadsma’s attorney, Chris Trebilcock, said a recount would address concerns regarding transparency.

“The Calhoun County canvass was not as transparent as typical. So, a hand recount will remove any doubt that anyone has about it. And this is a standard request when a race is this close.”

Trebilcock declined to elaborate on his claim about transparency.

He also alleged that Calhoun County’s process for resolving write-in ballots was inconsistent.

“Our understanding is that when an individual would vote straight-party and also included a write-in ballot, that there was an inconsistent process for resolving those ballots when the tabulator would reject that ballot.”

Last week, Frisbie told WMUK he would welcome a recount, believing the results would not change.

The county clerk did not return a request for comment.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.