Commemorating MLK despite a frigid forecast

Whether it’s the Dreamers’ Ball in Battle Creek, an MLK Teach-In at Western Michigan University, or a day of service in Cassopolis or Kalamazoo, there are lots of ways to honor the memory of Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday.

But for the second year in a row, the city of Kalamazoo’s outdoor events for the holiday are cancelled because of cold weather.

The city said indoor volunteering for the Community-Wide Day of Service will still take place, kicked off with a breakfast held indoors at Mayor’s Riverfront Park.

Chad Wendt manages the Kalamazoo parks and recreation department. He said the city partners with Gryphon Place to register about 100 people each year to volunteer with various organizations on MLK Day.

“We don’t want this to just be a placeholder date, we want it to be a meaningful day,” Wendt said, despite the cold.

Organizers in Cassopolis said they have a way around the weather for their annual Martin Luther King, Jr. march from the U.S. Post Office to the historic courthouse.

The League for Encouraging Empowerment says it’ll turn Monday’s march into a car parade instead. The group's Facebook page includes a complete list of local commemorative events.

There are several events at Western Michigan University. There is an afternoon MLK Teach-In 2025 and an evening talk with author, politician and CNN commentator Bakari Sellers.

The Dreamers Ball in Battle Creek supports eleven area nonprofits led by people of color.

Lynn Ward Gray is with the Battle Creek Community Foundation.

“The work that is done by these various organizations support a lot of the areas that Dr. King really spoke to as far as helping individuals work together have access to opportunity and spread joy.”

God’s Kitchen of Michigan and Broncos Kitchen will co-host a free Martin Luther King, Jr. Day dinner.

Other events and exhibits are planned in Portage, Albion College, Lake Michigan College in Benton Harbor, and in other communities throughout the region.

