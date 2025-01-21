'Nothing but problems': Confronting the living conditions at Fox Ridge Apartments, Part 2

This is the second story in a new reporting collaboration with NowKalamazoo exploring Kalamazoo County's housing crisis.

In Part 1 of our series, a group advocating for tenants reached out to local and federal housing authorities, sounding the alarm about conditions at Fox Ridge Apartments in Kalamazoo. But members felt they weren't getting far.

So they tried something else: contacting Independent Management Services, the company that manages Fox Ridge, with details of tenants' complaints.

To the group's surprise, IMS staff members agreed to meet. In Part 2 the managers make their case to a skeptical group of advocates.

You can read WMUK/NowKalamazoo's full investigation of Fox Ridge at NowKalamazoo.org.

