Southwestern Michigan College's interim president faced domestic violence allegations in 2023

Southwestern Michigan College trustees appointed Brent Brewer interim president last week. Brewer was accused of domestic violence less than two years ago.

Brewer was arrested at his home in August 2023. In a police report, his wife claimed he charged at her, grabbing her neck and arm while pushing her.

The report noted marks on her collarbone and arm. Asked by police if she felt her life was in danger during the incident, Brewer’s wife told police that she was "always scared."

One of his children alleged that Brewer had previously slammed his wife’s head in a car door.

The prosecutor's office later dropped a misdemeanor domestic violence charge against Brewer, but he pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and paid a $250 fine.

In an email, Southwestern Michigan College spokesperson Michael O’Brien said the college was aware of the incident but had full confidence in Brewer’s ability to lead SMC.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.