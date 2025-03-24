'Feeding Broncos': New Student Org Brings Free Meals to College Students Twice a Week.

Feeding Broncos says it’s served more than 1,000 meals since early February. Twice a week at Western’s Kanley Chapel, it provides dinner to anyone with a valid student ID. Aden Dewee is a trustee of the organization.

"The whole point of us isn't to feed you know, Western students necessarily but rather to help those who are in need of nutritious meals and struggling, you know paying for funds in college that kind of thing."

Feeding Broncos, partnered with other groups like Gods Kitchen, serves hot meals from 5 to 6pm on Mondays and Thursdays during the academic year. Dewee says the organization will host a fundraiser in April in hopes of expanding its staff and support.