Kalamazoo climate group says EPA grant is "under threat"

This story is a part of a reporting collaboration with NowKalamazoo exploring Kalamazoo County's housing crisis.

In January, the Kalamazoo Climate Crisis Coalition was awarded an $18.9 Million grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The funds were granted through the EPA's Community Change grant, with the KCCC aiming to make 300-single family homes in Kalamazoo more energy efficient.

But now, the KCCC say they are currently unable to access the funds.

This comes after the EPA announced it had cancelled $1.6 Billion dollars in grants earlier this month.

In an emailed statement, KCCC Executive Director Jenny Doezema said they have not received word on if their grant was cancelled, but recent cuts to staff and grant funding at the EPA have left them concerned.

"We are reading the national news alongside you. The headlines specifically targeting the U.S. EPA community change grant funds are alarming. The news is threatening. Kalamazoo's Community Change Grant funds are under threat."

Doezema also decried the Trump Administration's approach to cutting other federal funding.

"We are watching the actions the administration is taking with other federal funding and it is unsettling to say the very least."

Despite this, Doezema said the KCCC remains committed to continuing the project.

"The facts remain clear. KCCC and collaborating partners project funds, supporting critical investment in your community, are under contract and legally obligated," Doezema said.

"We are steadfast in our dedication to this work and continue to move forward without disruption; building project infrastructure, including the hiring of staff."

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.