© 2025 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Classes resume Thursday at Albion College after power outages closed campus

WMUK | By Leona Larson
Published April 2, 2025 at 5:45 PM EDT
A large tree uprooted by high winds lies across power lines and across the road on rainy Erie Street in Albion. A white home - Dean Hall - can be seen on the other side of the other side of the tree debris.
Courtesy photo
/
Albion College
Dean Hall, on the campus of Albion College, was one of the last buildings to get power restored late Wednesday afternoon, April 2. All but two campus buildings lost power when severe thunderstorms swept across Michigan on Sunday.

Weekend thunderstorms and high winds left most of Albion College without electricity until Wednesday.

Classes have been canceled since Monday at Albion College, but the school plans to resume them Thursday morning.

In an email, campus spokeswoman Melissa Anderson said the thunderstorms that swept across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula on Sunday left most of the city of Albion without power.

She said the entire campus, with the exception of Campus Safety and the Science Complex, lost electricity.

Anderson said steam heat kept most residence halls warm and emergency lights continued to work in all but one of the residence halls.

She added that Consumers Energy successfully restored power to most of campus on Wednesday morning, and four small residences regained power late Wednesday afternoon.

Classes and campus activities will resume on Thursday, April 3. The first round of registration for next term, which was scheduled to begin earlier in the week, will also begin on Thursday.
WMUK News
Leona Larson
Leona has worked as a journalist for most of her life - in radio, print, television and as journalism instructor. She has a background in consumer news, special projects and investigative reporting.
See stories by Leona Larson