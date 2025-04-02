Classes resume Thursday at Albion College after power outages closed campus

Classes have been canceled since Monday at Albion College, but the school plans to resume them Thursday morning.

In an email, campus spokeswoman Melissa Anderson said the thunderstorms that swept across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula on Sunday left most of the city of Albion without power.

She said the entire campus, with the exception of Campus Safety and the Science Complex, lost electricity.

Anderson said steam heat kept most residence halls warm and emergency lights continued to work in all but one of the residence halls.

She added that Consumers Energy successfully restored power to most of campus on Wednesday morning, and four small residences regained power late Wednesday afternoon.

Classes and campus activities will resume on Thursday, April 3. The first round of registration for next term, which was scheduled to begin earlier in the week, will also begin on Thursday.